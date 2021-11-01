According to a Cleveland police report, the incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in a popular part of the city’s downtown area. After he was taken to a hospital, Harrison told officers that he was at a nightlife establishment when a fight erupted and security made everyone leave. Once outside, Harrison and his group saw someone with a firearm and started running. The former Ohio State star, who provided a Columbus, Ohio, address to police, said he and others heard several shots being fired and then realized he was hit. Harrison went to an emergency room for treatment.
Four people were arrested in connection with the episode. Police stated they heard 10 to 15 gunshots as they approached the scene before hearing an additional eight to 10 shots being fired. An official with the Cleveland Department of Public Safety confirmed a media report that when police stopped a Dodge Charger they saw speeding from the scene, they found a man inside bleeding from a head wound, plus two loaded weapons. Officers also noted that a Dunkin’ next to the restaurant where Harrison had been was struck by bullets.
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday afternoon that he had not had a chance yet to speak with Harrison but that he didn’t think the linebacker’s injury was “severe at all.” Harbaugh said team doctors were checking on Harrison and would update the coach, and he added, “I’m optimistic that it’s going to be okay.”
“I feel bad for the situation — happy that he’s okay,” Harbaugh said. “Very grateful that he’s okay, and not hurt worse. I mean, anything can happen.”
The Ravens said that Harrison, 23, has been placed on their reserve/non-football injury list. It is not yet clear if he will be sidelined when Baltimore (5-2) returns to action this week with a game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
A third-round pick in 2020, Harrison appeared in Baltimore’s first seven games this season, with five starts, and recorded 22 tackles, including two for a loss.