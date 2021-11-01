Ridley, the Falcons’ top wideout, was a surprise, last-minute scratch from Sunday’s loss against Carolina, which marked the second game he missed for what the team said was a “personal matter.”
“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley said in a statement released on Twitter. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”
Johnson and Ridley are far from the only high-profile athletes in the NFL and beyond who have spoken publicly about prioritizing their mental health as well as their physical health. Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Michael Phelps, Steve Smith Sr., Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka have joined the chorus for increasing awareness surrounding mental health issues, something that former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who revealed in 2011 that he has borderline personality disorder, once called “the civil rights issue of our era.”
In 2018, Washington State offensive lineman Cole Madison sat out the season, explaining the following spring that he had no choice but to step away “because my life was on the line.” The suicide of his friend and teammate Tyler Hilinski in January 2018 helped him realize that he wasn’t the only person dealing with mental health issues.
“I love football,” Madison said at the time, “but at that point it was my health, and my life was on the line. I had to go help myself before my football career. If I didn’t get my chickens in order back then, I don’t think I’d be here right now.”
The situation can be just that dire for many athletes, as Johnson explained in an interview with Jay Glazer that aired Sunday on Fox’s pregame show.
“The monster kept building and building and building,” Johnson said. “It finally came to a point where I said, ‘I’m not going to take it no more.’”
That led to him leaving the Eagles in early October, with his three-game absence ending Oct. 24.
“The first game [of the season] against Atlanta, I told my mom ... ‘Something’s really, really wrong with me. I don’t know exactly what it is.’ I said: ‘I’m miserable. I know my mind isn’t right. I know my body isn’t right.’ So I left [the Eagles]. I went back home. I didn’t have any communication with the Eagles.”
Years ago, Johnson had been supportive when teammate Brandon Brooks dealt with anxiety and said he had experienced it, too.
“Trying to describe that to people that have no clue or what it’s like, it’s very difficult,” Johnson told Glazer. “You lose touch of your sense of self. You lose touch of what’s really going on around you. And what we really tend to do is lock up, not want to say anything.”
That feeling was one Glazer said he had shared.
“Feels like doom,” Johnson replied. “I just want to run away and not come back, kind of thing. A lot of nausea. A lot of throwing up every day. It got so bad ... I started to throw up blood. Nerves. Really, I have tremors in my hands. This is something I’ve dealt with for a long time. Obviously there’s medications that help with this, but a lot of it — you can’t mask everything.”
The days of doing just that long were typical in the NFL and don’t end when an athlete stops playing. Fox’s Terry Bradshaw has spoken of his struggles and did so again Sunday, saying he has had therapy and prescription help.
“Men are the worst,” Bradshaw said. “We think we have to be strong for everyone. ... The wise thing to do is, for me, I knew something was wrong for me and I sought help — medical help. ... You still deal with it every day of your life.”
Having supportive friends, family and teammates is important, but it doesn’t mean Johnson’s decision to step away was easy.
“I was ashamed, to be honest,” Johnson said. “In this league, the NFL, where it’s a gladiator-type sport, it’s something that’s not often talked about but is often felt throughout the league.”