Washington International has built its dynasty with communication and crisp passing, but the Red Devils wavered from those fundamentals during a scoreless first half. After stringing together nine consecutive passes to start the second, Washington International scored about three minutes later.
The Red Devils went on to beat Sandy Spring Friends School, 2-0, at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds for their sixth consecutive PVAC title.
“We have a lot of technically good players on our team,” Coach James Martin said. “And that can be a problem, because they’re not playing a simple passing possession game. [We don’t want] Hail Mary passes; put the ball to the feet. We’re good enough that we can beat most teams, if we play that way, in D.C.”
Monday’s matchup has become commonplace in the PVAC: Washington International (13-1-1) and Sandy Spring Friends (10-3) have met in the past 11 championship games. The Red Devils have dominated, winning 10 of the past 12 crowns and beating or tying the Wildebeests in their previous 12 meetings.
Martin said the Northwest Washington private school built a turf field in the middle of campus in 2009. Interest in the program grew because students crossed the field to switch classes — but not before they volleyed a ball with their friends.
Entering this fall, though, Washington International players didn’t know what to expect after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season. Some players only knew one another because they competed in masked pickup games once a week in the latter stages of the pandemic. After the players built chemistry in the season’s first few weeks, though, they began performing like usual.
In the 44th minute Monday, forward Tobia Cavanna sent a through ball in the box to forward Dominic Torres-Garcia, who finished the chance from the right side. About 25 minutes later, Caloia’s rocket from the top of the box skidded past the goalkeeper’s fingers and into the bottom right corner of the net.
“At the beginning of the season, I didn’t really have that much confidence because I’ve never played with all the players,” said Torres-Garcia, whose squad will compete in the D.C. State Athletic Association tournament next week. “But as the season went on, I actually started to trust them more and I actually believed in ourselves more.”
In the girls’ championship game, the Field School beat host Washington International, 3-0, behind two goals from Addison Kafele.
