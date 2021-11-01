“I think based on a lot of things that he’s done the last few weeks, yeah, I think that he’s been productive for the most part,” Rivera said. “The one area we’ve got to get better on, obviously — and it’s kind of stood out the last few weeks — is we’ve got to be better in the red zone. We’ve got to come down and when we get chances to make plays down there, we’ve got to make those plays.”
Rivera allowed for the possibility of a quarterback change Sunday evening, following Washington’s 17-10 loss to Denver. Heinicke had two interceptions in the loss, and the offense, again, struggled to finish drives.
In its last two losses, to the Broncos and Green Bay Packers, Washington scored on only two of its 12 trips inside its opponent’s 30-yard line. On the other eight drives, Washington has had three blocked field goals, two interceptions and five turnovers on downs.
Yet in its first six games of the season, Washington scored on 21 of its 24 trips inside the 30.
After the loss in Denver, Rivera said he planned to evaluate every position to address any shortcomings. One position that could see a personnel change is kicker. Chris Blewitt, who hadn’t kicked in a game since 2016, when he was a senior at the University of the Pittsburgh, has had three of his five field goal attempts blocked since signing with Washington two weeks ago.
“I think the first two, based on sitting down with [special teams coordinator] Nate [Kaczor], looking at it, he just tried to crush the ball instead of just going up there and using a nice fluid stroke,” Rivera said. “It’s like a golf swing — the more fluid you are, the better contact you make, the better the ball goes. … So that’s something that, you know, we’ve talked to him about and he knows, and he’ll continue to work on it.”
When asked if Blewitt will remain the team’s kicker, Rivera provided little assurance.
“For now,” he said. “The thing everybody understands is kickers are hard to find. … You look out there and you say, okay, well, who else is out there? Well, that’s the hard part. Is this something we believe we can [correct]? Yeah, we believe it because when he went out and if you compare the way he struck the first one compared to when he struck the 52-yarder, that was impressive and the ball went into the net. too.”
Washington’s options to change are minimal ahead of the NFL’s Tuesday trade deadline (4 p.m.). Rivera has stressed the importance of holding onto draft capital to use toward the team’s rebuilding effort, instead of mortgaging it to acquire a veteran.
And perhaps the more pressing issue is Washington’s lengthy list of injured players, which includes 10 starters and, as of Sunday evening, five members of its offensive line. In Denver, center Chase Roullier was carted off and was given an early diagnosis of a fractured fibula, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Additional tests are expected to determine the extent of the injury and whether surgery is needed.
Rivera is hopeful that after the bye, Washington may be able to activate tight end Logan Thomas off injured reserve (hamstring) and return a number of starters, including right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee), right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), cornerback William Jackson III (knee) and receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been dealing with a groin injury since the spring. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas, who missed Sunday’s game with an illness, could also return.
“One of the big things is we haven’t had everybody on the field consistently,” Rivera said. “You’ve got different combinations of guys working in play. We haven’t had the guys on the field that we feel could really help us play better and hopefully win some football games. … So I think coming out of [the bye], we’ll see how we respond to it, especially if we do get those guys back on the football field.”
Rivera said he will also examine ways to improve the team’s red zone inefficiency and third-down struggles through scheme adjustments, like with different protections or route combinations.
But the small tweaks cannot compensate for the team’s biggest need — a franchise quarterback — and may not be enough to salvage the season when Washington returns to the field. Rivera, however, stressed the long game.
“It gets darkest before it gets brightest,” Rivera said. “We’re going to have to go through this. There’s a thing that I’ve learned from being around military personnel is that it takes 3 to 5 years to completely change a culture. Futility doesn’t just disappear overnight. And to create a positive environment, it takes time. It’s just not going to happen overnight.”