TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement that he and the school’s chancellor met with Patterson on Sunday and “mutually agreed that the time has come for a new voice and leadership in our football program.” Donati said Patterson was offered the chance to lead the Horned Frogs through the end of the season before taking on a different role next year, but the coach “believed it was in the team’s and TCU’s best interests to begin the transition immediately.”
Jerry Kill, a former head coach at Minnesota and a close friend of Patterson’s who joined TCU’s staff in 2020, will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. Patterson is the winningest coach in TCU history.
Patterson’s departure came a day after the Horned Frogs fell to 3-5, and 1-4 in the Big 12, with a 31-12 loss to Kansas State that was their fifth defeat in their past six games. Since going 11-3 in 2017, capped by a win over Stanford in the Alamo Bowl, the Horned Frogs are 21-22, with their only postseason appearance a win over California in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.
Patterson took over the program in December 2000, after Dennis Franchione left for Alabama. Patterson, who had been Franchione’s defensive coordinator, oversaw a loss in the Mobile Alabama Bowl that closed the 2000 season, then guided the Horned Frogs to a 6-6 campaign in his first full year running the team.
Starting in 2002, Patterson reeled off a run of 11 double-digit win seasons in 16 years, including a 13-0 campaign in 2010 that ended in a Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin and a No. 2 national ranking. When the Horned Frogs reached the Fiesta Bowl in the previous season, it marked their first appearance in a major bowl since 1959.
A frequent force in college football from the 1920s through the 1950s, TCU had a winning record just five times between 1966 and 1998, when Franchione and Patterson arrived. Under Patterson, the Horned Frogs went 181-79, including 11-6 in bowl games, with 11 placements in the AP’s end-of-season top 25 rankings. Along the way, TCU moved from the Western Athletic Conference to Conference USA and then to the Mountain West before becoming a Power Five member in 2012 when it joined the Big 12.
“The story of Gary Patterson and the rise in the fortunes of the TCU football program over the last 20 years is clearly one of the most remarkable in the history of college football,” Donati said Sunday. “We are grateful to Gary and Kelsey Patterson and appreciate everything they have meant to TCU and the Fort Worth community. Under his leadership, TCU has become a nationally recognized brand name in football and in collegiate athletics.”
Only Kirk Ferentz, who began coaching Iowa in 1998, has a longer tenure leading the same FBS program than Patterson.
Apart from the possibility that Kill wants to become the permanent head coach, which he could attain with a strong run over TCU’s final four games, the school should be able to attract interest from well-regarded coaches at smaller programs. The Horned Frogs play in a Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area that provides a fertile recruiting ground and is an enticing location for players from other areas. With the upcoming departures of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12, the conference figures to have some room at the top.