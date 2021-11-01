Washington called Patterson’s number on the first three plays of its only touchdown drive, a 94-yard march in the third quarter. The 5-foot-8 running back had a career-long 13-yard run on the play that preceded Taylor Heinicke’s 20-yard scoring strike to DeAndre Carter. With Antonio Gibson still limited by a shin injury, Patterson could be poised for a bigger role in the offense after the bye.
Fail: Late-game execution
Has any team ever tried harder to give away a win than the Broncos in the final minute? Did someone on Denver’s coaching staff pick Washington in his survivor pool? After Justin Simmons intercepted Heinicke on a fourth-down throw toward the end zone, the Broncos had the ball at their own 22-yard line with 49 seconds to play and a 17-10 lead.
Washington had all three of its timeouts, so it was understandable that the Broncos ran the ball on first down rather than take a knee, but after rookie running back Javonte Williams nearly lost a fumble on the play, it was surprising to see Teddy Bridgewater roll to his right and throw an incomplete pass, which stopped the clock, on the ensuing snap. On third down, Chase Young forced a fumble by running back Melvin Gordon III, which Washington linebacker David Mayo recovered at the 24-yard line with 18 seconds remaining. Washington failed to capitalize on the generous gift, but that doesn’t change the fact that few teams have ever done a poorer job of running out the clock than the Broncos did Sunday.
“The worst word you can use to describe it, you can use to describe it,” Broncos Coach Vic Fangio said after the game. “… It was awful. It was a terrible, terrible series of downs for us.”
Hail: Landon Collins, linebacker
Collins has made it clear he isn’t too happy about Ron Rivera moving him from safety to linebacker, but the 27-year-old, who has been a huge disappointment since signing a six-year free agent deal with Washington before the 2019 season, had his best game of the year. He sacked Bridgewater on a blitz in the second quarter and finished with eight tackles, none more impressive than his takedown of Gordon for a loss of four yards after the running back caught a pass in the flat on third and one. Collins diagnosed the play perfectly and avoided a block by tackle Bobby Massie before wrapping up Gordon to force a punt in the third quarter.
Fail: Scary Terry’s production
Washington would be 0-8 and a lot less entertaining to watch without Terry McLaurin on the roster, but the only scary thing about the third-year wide receiver’s performance on Halloween was how little he produced. Heinicke missed him on multiple throws and McLaurin finished with three catches for 23 yards, both season lows, on seven targets. Credit offensive coordinator Scott Turner with getting the ball in McLaurin’s hands on a reverse in the second half.
Hail: Dustin Hopkins
Washington didn’t know what it had in Hopkins — a kicker who, at the very least, kicked the ball at such an angle that it cleared the mass of bodies at the line of scrimmage on its way toward the uprights — until he was gone. Hopkins, who was released after missing his second field goal of the year in Washington’s Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, had two kicks blocked in 93 games over seven seasons with Washington. Chris Blewitt, the kicker Washington signed to replace Hopkins despite his not having any NFL experience, has had three of his five field goal attempts blocked in the past two weeks, including two Sunday.
Fail: Bobby McCain’s hands
On Denver’s first drive, McCain dropped what should have been an easy interception on a Bridgewater overthrow that hit him directly in the hands. You may remember McCain as the Washington safety who took issue with reporters noting Washington’s defensive struggles early in the season.
Hail: The bye week
No matter where you fall on the spectrum of caring about the Washington Football Team at this 2-6 juncture of another season going nowhere, you deserve a break from even thinking about watching this group find new and humiliating ways to lose. (Tress Way has punted once over the past two weeks, yet Washington has scored a total of 20 points in those games, which doesn’t seem like it should be possible.)
The bye week comes early enough this year that the weather should at least be decent enough to do something outside, but if not, you can always read a book, catch up on “Only Murders in the Building” or tune in to the NFL RedZone channel and risk getting really angry about other teams’ superior quarterback situations.
Fail: Injuries
Washington’s offensive line was a battered mess by the end of Sunday’s game. Already without Week 1 starters Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi, Washington lost center Chase Roullier to a seemingly serious ankle injury in the second quarter, and starting left guard Ereck Flowers limped off the field in the final minute. The inexperience of the unit showed, and Heinicke was sacked five times.