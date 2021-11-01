Washington didn’t know what it had in Hopkins — a kicker who, at the very least, kicked the ball at such an angle that it cleared the mass of bodies at the line of scrimmage on its way toward the uprights — until he was gone. Hopkins, who was released after missing his second field goal of the year in Washington’s Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, had two kicks blocked in 93 games over seven seasons with Washington. Chris Blewitt, the kicker Washington signed to replace Hopkins despite his not having any NFL experience, has had three of his five field goal attempts blocked in the past two weeks, including two Sunday.