The slide began after the 33-30 win at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Since, Washington has scored 22, 13, 10 and 10 points against some of the league’s weakest defenses. While the kicking unit hasn’t helped, including two blocked field goals from Chris Blewitt on Sunday (giving him three in two games), Heinicke also has not looked like the gunslinger who pushed eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay to the brink in the playoffs last season. He has missed throws, particularly deep ones, and appeared indecisive. After Sunday’s game, Rivera rejected the idea that he should’ve pursed a franchise quarterback harder this offseason but left open the possibility that he could bench Heinicke.