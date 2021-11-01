Still, the reserves had a chance. Denver mismanaged the clock and then fumbled, giving Washington the ball at the Broncos’ 24-yard line with 21 seconds left and two timeouts. The Washington offense, which has struggled to finish drives at a historic rate, couldn’t even start this one, and ultimately Taylor Heinicke’s prayer as time expired was an uncatchable pass that flew well beyond the end zone. It was a fitting end for an offense that has cratered just as the much-maligned defense has inched back toward its level of play from last season.
“[We’re] still searching for an identity,” left tackle Charles Leno Jr. said. “We need to look at the tape, do some self-scouting and understand what we’re really good at and do those things and eliminate all the stuff we’re bad at. I think that will help our offense do well and find an identity and then we can get things rolling — because our defense is starting to play really good football, and we got to help complement them.”
In the scope of the franchise rebuild, the offense’s inability to score over the past few weeks may end up a minor speed bump. But right now, as Washington sits at 2-6 heading into its bye week, the unit is a major problem that has not done nearly enough in its past three losses. The development that Coach Ron Rivera preached as a priority before the season, the one that would help a hypothetical franchise quarterback thrive in 2022, looks murky at best.
Washington’s three main concerns — injuries, finishing and Heinicke — were evident on the game’s final drive, set up only by a stupefying run of mistakes by the Broncos. On the first play, left guard Ereck Flowers limped off with an apparent lower left leg injury; on the second, Heinicke took a bad sack; on the fourth, his overthrow secured a woeful stat: Washington became the 13th team in NFL history to have the ball inside the opponent’s 40-yard line eight times yet score 10 or fewer points, per TruMedia.
“I don’t know,” Heinicke said when asked why the offense can’t finish drives. “Whether it’s self-inflicted or a sack or a missed throw or a missed block — something. … I just feel like one person here or there or myself ... we just took turns making a mistake.”
The slide began after the 33-30 win at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. Since, Washington has scored 22, 13, 10 and 10 points against some of the league’s weakest defenses. While the kicking unit hasn’t helped, including two blocked field goals from Chris Blewitt on Sunday (giving him three in two games), Heinicke also has not looked like the gunslinger who pushed eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay to the brink in the playoffs last season. He has missed throws, particularly deep ones, and appeared indecisive. After Sunday’s game, Rivera rejected the idea that he should’ve pursed a franchise quarterback harder this offseason but left open the possibility that he could bench Heinicke.
“We’ll evaluate all 20-whatever positions,” he said.
Multiple factors make it difficult to determine how much to blame the offense’s struggles on coordinator Scott Turner. Several speedy playmakers are sidelined (wide receiver Dyami Brown) or limited (running back Antonio Gibson), and Heinicke has been unable to stretch the field — his 31.4 completion percentage on throws deeper than 20 air yards is one of the league’s lowest, and he has missed out on many opportunities because of his inaccuracy.
Downstream, without other playmakers or a big-armed quarterback to worry about, opposing defenses appear able to devote extra attention to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the team’s lone healthy threat. That explains why McLaurin caught three of seven targets for just 23 yards Sunday.
For Turner, perhaps the most questionable play-call of the game came on the first drive, when Heinicke ran a sprint rollout right on fourth and one. He couldn’t connect with tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who was short of the first-down marker anyway, as Denver got good penetration.
“We liked [the play] throughout practice; we’ve been practicing that for a couple of weeks now,” Heinicke said, adding a linebacker got in his throwing lane and slowed the pass. “The defense made a good play there, so it was unfortunate.”
Rivera and several players rejected the notion that injuries are hampering the offense, but the unit showed how much it has been stretched from the first series. Washington used undrafted free agent running back Jaret Patterson to ease the load on Gibson and then lost center Chase Roullier to a seemingly serious ankle injury. He needed an air cast and left the field on the cart.
Afterward, Rivera had no update on Roullier or Flowers. Running back J.D. McKissic called Roullier a huge loss — “He’s the offense; … he makes the [defensive] IDs for us all” — and tried to absorb some of the blame for the offense’s struggles. In the fourth quarter, he insisted wide receiver DeAndre Carter could’ve scored if he ran his route at full speed and carried his defender out of the area and away from the eventual tackle.
“I guess I was too tired,” he said bitterly.
But even if McKissic ran the route at full speed, other defenders close by meant it was unlikely Carter would have scored. It was an attempt to offer the accountability that players said they still need. Then he added, with a shrug, there’s only one way to fix this beleaguered offense: “You got to execute.”