Tom Brady needed a field goal to win a game, and on the second play of the two-minute drill he threw a pick-six. The Pittsburgh Steelers played the second half without a kicker, the consequence of Chris Boswell’s painful misadventure on a fake field goal, and beat the Browns anyway.
Cooper Rush, Trevor Siemian, Mike White and Geno Smith won games in Week 8. Here is what to know.
The New Orleans Saints have Tom Brady’s number — but they need a quarterback. In the game of the day, P.J. Williams sealed the Saints’ 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a pick-six. Since he arrived in Tampa, Brady is 1-3 against the Saints and 20-4 against the rest of the league, playoffs included. And the Saints almost certainly would have beaten the Buccaneers last January in the divisional round if not for Jared Cook’s fourth-quarter fumble in Tampa Bay territory.
Even after Brady passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, he owns pedestrian numbers in those four games against the Saints: eight touchdown passes, seven interceptions, a 61.9 percent completion percentage and 6.95 yards per attempt.
Despite another victory over Brady, the Saints still need to regroup. Quarterback Jameis Winston exited after a knee injury that Coach Sean Payton described as “significant,” and there are fears Winston will miss the rest of the season. Siemian replaced Winston on Sunday and toppled Brady by completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. Taysom Hill could become the starting quarterback once he returns from a concussion.
How the Saints handle their quarterback situation matters, of course. But their defense and execution under Payton will give them a chance regardless of how they replace Winston. Since 2018, the Saints are 12-3 without Drew Brees.
All the Green Bay Packers do is win. Under Matt LaFleur, the Packers have sustained the unsustainable. Probability dictates NFL teams should win and lose close games at roughly the same rate, but probability does not account for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are 33-7 under LaFleur halfway through his third season. What’s remarkable is how consistently they have won tight games. They’re 15-3 in games decided by eight points or fewer — and 5-1 in games decided by three or fewer.
On Thursday night, the Packers were decimated by the NFL’s coronavirus protocols. They played without their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard — perhaps the best wideout in football and a player crucial to their running game because of his elite-for-a-receiver blocking. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry had to stay home, which meant defensive backs coach Jerry Gray took over play-calling duties. The unbeaten Arizona Cardinals were a 6½-point favorite, and they had the ball inside the Packers 5-yard line in the final seconds.
Cornerback Rasul Douglas, a free agent a month ago and a member of the Packers’ practice squad before this week, intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone to seal a 24-21 victory. At 7-1, the Packers are tied for the best record in the NFL, and they just beat one of the other two 7-1 teams. “There’s a different feeling to the team than even the last couple years,” Rodgers said. “I’m not sure how it’s going to finish up, but I like the energy we have in the locker room.”
Carson Wentz submitted a nominee for worst play in the history of the NFL. With the Colts and Titans tied at 24 inside two minutes, the Colts took over at their 8-yard line. They needed a drive from Wentz that would allow them to stay within striking distance in the AFC South. They got a slapstick disaster.
Wentz dropped back, trying to set up a tight end screen. The Titans covered it, and rather than throwing it away, Wentz held the ball as he drifted backward into the end zone. Titans engulfed him. He flung a left-handed pass to nobody in particular. Titans cornerback Elijah Molden snagged it at the 2-yard line and danced into the end zone.
Wentz bounced back and led a touchdown drive to force overtime, but he threw an interception on the Colts’ second overtime possession that doomed Indianapolis to a 34-31 loss. When the Colts signed Wentz, they believed Coach Frank Reich, who worked closely with Wentz during his best days in Philadelphia, could summon his best football without the facepalm-worthy mistakes he made with troubling frequency for the Eagles. Wentz had avoided major mistakes for the most part, but on Sunday he showed it’s still unwise to trust him.
The Bengals were not ready to handle success. Last week, Cincinnati became the talk of the league when it throttled the Ravens in Baltimore. The convincing performance stamped the Bengals as legitimate AFC contenders. Quarterback Joe Burrow, with both play and words, announced it was a new day for a franchise steeped in wretched history.
Then came Sunday, and the Bengals suffered the biggest upset of the season. Jets backup quarterback Mike White, making his first career start in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, passed for 405 yards and threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes as the Jets stunned the Bengals, 34-31.
White became the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 400 yards in his starting debut, joining Cam Newton. He played with confidence and swagger, even catching a two-point conversion on a trick play. The Dallas Cowboys drafted White in the fifth round in 2018 after a prolific college career at Western Kentucky. Jets fans, accustomed to blemishes even at their brightest moments, may wonder why the offense looked so much better with White than Wilson, the quarterback they chose at No. 2 in April.
The Bengals’ loss made it a fruitful bye week for the Ravens, who reclaimed first place in the AFC North. The Bengals should still be taken seriously — all three of their losses have been by three points. But Sunday’s unnecessary and unexpected loss will leave a mark.
Mac Jones has been the best of the rookie quarterbacks. And New England is showing serious signs of life. The Patriots have won four games started by Jones — the same number the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears have won combined with the four quarterbacks taken before Jones. His biggest victory yet came Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers, and it may have been New England’s best win of the post-Brady era.
The Patriots’ 27-24 victory was keyed by defense. They held Justin Herbert to 223 yards on 18-for-35 passing and intercepted him twice, including a pick-six by Adrian Phillips that swung the game. The Patriots’ next three games are against the Panthers, Browns and Falcons, three winnable matchups that could put them firmly in the playoff mix.
The Houston Texans are just as bad as everybody expected. Unless they’re worse. With Deshaun Watson unavailable, it was going to take something extraordinary to be competitive. There has been nothing extraordinary. The Texans won their opener against Jacksonville, then lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor in their next game. The Texans have lost every game since — by an average margin of 19.7 points. And it could be worse: The Texans trailed the Rams 38-0 on Sunday before scoring 22 cosmetic points in the fourth quarter.
The Texans could use a franchise reset, but it seems unlikely it will come in the form of a Watson trade before Tuesday’s deadline. Rumors of possible deals have bubbled, especially involving the Miami Dolphins, but it remains unpalatable for a team to trade for him before there is clarity in his legal situation. Although the NFL has not placed him on administrative leave, Watson has been accused of sexual harassment during massages by 22 women.
And so it’s likely only going to get worse in Houston. The Texans began the year with a string of respectable, if overmatched, efforts. The exit of running back Mark Ingram II, and perhaps more veterans before the trade deadline, could leave Coach David Culley in an impossible — and ugly — situation.