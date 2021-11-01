Cornerback Rasul Douglas, a free agent a month ago and a member of the Packers’ practice squad before this week, intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone to seal a 24-21 victory. At 7-1, the Packers are tied for the best record in the NFL, and they just beat one of the other two 7-1 teams. “There’s a different feeling to the team than even the last couple years,” Rodgers said. “I’m not sure how it’s going to finish up, but I like the energy we have in the locker room.”