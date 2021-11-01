Unlike the Celtics, Trae Young and the Hawks took advantage of their rematch and handed Washington a 118-111 loss Monday night in State Farm Arena, snapping the Wizards’ three-game winning streak.
They kept what was good from their defeat at Capital One Arena on Thursday, then pounded the Wizards (5-2) in the paint and let fly from the perimeter, trusting the shots would fall the second time around. The Hawks (4-3) also went to work wrapping up Montrezl Harrell, Washington’s sensational backup center who had 25 points in the first meeting, a 122-111 Wizards win.
The result: too many empty possessions from the Wizards, even with starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who missed Thursday’s game to rest, and starting center Daniel Gafford, who was out for the previous two games with a right quadriceps contusion, back in the lineup.
“There were at least three stretches where we’d go two-and-a-half, three minutes where we get outscored,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We made plays late, saw the uptick in the numbers, but those stretches were hurtful. ... We were getting good looks, and it’s kind of frustrating when those don’t go down. And we can’t allow that to affect the other end of the floor.”
The Wizards’ defense wasn’t disastrous; each team gave up 40-plus points in the paint. But Washington had accumulated its wealth so far this season, turning in its first 5-1 start since the 2005-06 campaign, in part by finding pennies in the couch cushions. The Wizards rarely turned the ball over, outrebounded bigger opponents and turned offensive flubs into buckets.
Against the Hawks, their tight play finally fell slack too often, and the Wizards devolved into the self-saboteurs who lost at Brooklyn a week earlier. As comparatively solid as the defense has been early this year, Coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s roster lives and dies by its offense. On Monday, there was too much isolation play and not enough ball movement to withstand Atlanta making 13 of 34 attempts from three-point range or Young rattling off 26 points. The Hawks also outrebounded the Wizards 47-36.
Bradley Beal lead the Wizards with 24 points, 19 of which came in the first half. He made 10 of 21 shots from the floor, including 3 of 11 from three in a continuation of his struggles from long range.
Yet again, neither Unseld nor Beal expressed worry about the guard’s 21.6 percent shooting from three entering Monday.
“It’s an adjustment, I guess. I just play basketball. I’m not just going to be a one-dimensional guy, be a straight pindown guy or be a straight off-ball guy. I’m both,” Beal said. “... I’ve made it a conscious effort that I’m going to shoot more threes this year, so it’s just a matter of them falling.”
Kyle Kuzma added 18 points but just six rebounds. Harrell worked his way to 13 points and added eight rebounds.
Here’s what to know from Monday’s loss:
Bertans exits with ankle injury
With less than a minute left in the first quarter, forward Davis Bertans attempted an ambitious dunk on Hawks big man Gorgui Dieng and ended up landing awkwardly under the basket, hurting his left ankle. The sharpshooter left for the locker room after making a pair of free throws and never returned.
Unseld said after the game that he didn’t know an exact diagnosis, but he didn’t think the injury was anything more than a sprain.
Bertans, who was averaging 6.8 points entering Monday, had been enjoying a healthy start to the season after a hellish 2020-21 in which he missed training camp because of visa issues, contracted the coronavirus and ended the year early with a severe calf strain.
Starters return
The Wizards had their starting center back after a two-game absence, but Gafford’s 15 minutes didn’t amount to much.
The 6-foot-10 center was active at the rim to start, hitting a tough layup through traffic, notching two blocks and grabbing three rebounds in his first four minutes. Sustaining that momentum was a sizable ask, but Gafford didn’t so much run out of steam as he played himself out of the game by reverting to old, bad habits. He committed four fouls in 15 minutes and finished with four points, three blocks and five rebounds.
“He looked great — he just got winded, which was to be expected,” Unseld said. “He also picked up the fouls, which hurt his minutes a bit, but overall he was moving great, active, bouncy. I liked what I saw.”
Dinwiddie also fell short of what Washington needed. The point guard had 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting (including 1-for-5 from three), five rebounds and 10 assists.
More from The Post: