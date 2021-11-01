The 6-foot-10 center was active at the rim to start, hitting a tough layup through traffic, notching two blocks and grabbing three rebounds in his first four minutes. Sustaining that momentum was a sizable ask, but Gafford didn’t so much run out of steam as he played himself out of the game by reverting to old, bad habits. He committed four fouls in 15 minutes and finished with four points, three blocks and five rebounds.