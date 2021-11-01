With the NBA celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, the theme for this year’s City Edition uniforms is “Moments Mix Tape.” Each team’s design features a mash-up of logos, fonts, colors and wordmarks from its history, with special emphasis placed on years and moments worth celebrating.
When Nike and the NBA tasked the Wizards’ marketing department with putting together a shortlist of potential design elements for its latest alternate uniforms, it didn’t take long for it to settle on the horizontal stripes of the Wes Unseld era, which included the franchise’s only NBA title in 1978.
“How can you not build around that championship year?” Rebecca Winn, the Wizards’ senior vice president of marketing, said in a phone interview. “We went through a couple of different versions, but we just kept coming back to the stripes that made that Bullets uniform so iconic.”
The resulting uniforms, which the team will debut Wednesday and wear up to 23 times this season, feature alternating blue and red thick horizontal stripes and its current ‘washington’ wordmark on the chest. The names “Bullets” and “Wizards” don’t appear on the uniforms, while the blue is more similar in shade to the blue the original Wizards used before the franchise’s most recent major uniform redesign in 2011.
Fans will recognize the font for the jersey’s white numbers, which are outlined in gold, from the original Wizards era. That’s a nod, Winn said, to the “Big Three” of Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison, who were together for three of Washington’s four consecutive playoff appearances under coach Eddie Jordan from 2004 to 2008. (The franchise made the postseason exactly once from 1988 to 2004, so yes, this qualifies as a period to remember, despite the tragic manner in which it ended.)
The left side of Washington’s predominantly blue City Edition shorts features a new ‘dmv’ logo in the old Wizards font to celebrate the team’s fans in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, while the belt features a slightly modified version of the team’s monument basketball logo.
The uniforms feature several tributes to Unseld, who died at 74 in June 2020 from complications of pneumonia. The left and right vents on the shorts, which are hidden beneath flaps of fabric, feature the letters MVP and ROY, respectively, in recognition of Unseld’s 1968-69 season, when he joined Wilt Chamberlain as only the second NBA player to win the MVP and rookie of the year awards in the same year. The bottom of the jersey features Unseld’s No. 41 and his signature above five stars signifying his five All-Star Game appearances.
The franchise was still in Baltimore when Unseld began his 13-year Hall of Fame playing career. It relocated to Landover and rebranded as the Capital Bullets in 1973, and introduced red and white striped uniforms. The team was renamed the Washington Bullets the following year and added more blue to its look, a uniform design it kept until it ditched the stripes before the 1987-88 season.
Here’s a look at the Wizards’ previous City Edition uniforms, which Nike and the NBA introduced in 2017. This year’s version, which will be available at retail in mid-November, is by far the most interesting and different design of the bunch.
2020-21
2019-20
2018-19
2017-18