But Freeman’s outpouring was in the same direction — with the same conviction of a stare — as Soler’s four innings earlier. It was into the dugout. It was at his teammates. There’s a bond there, and it includes players who have been there a lifetime and an hour. What effect that has on winning baseball games is debatable. It defines these Braves — who floundered on the field for the better part of four months and then shared and hugged their way to a title.