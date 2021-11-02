Instead, Soler dropped his bat at the plate and looked in the direction that mattered. Into the Atlanta dugout. At his Atlanta teammates. He pounded his chest. A lot can happen in three months and a couple days. A team can transform. And a title can result.
October is not a month that makes sense in baseball, so assigning meaning and learning lessons from the Braves’ World Series title — punctuated by Tuesday’s 7-0 victory in Game 6, in which Soler’s bomb will be an eternal highlight — is at best fraught. Neither the series nor the season are blueprints for anything.
What these Braves are — collectively — are champions. Maybe that means more to Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta institution who was drafted by the Braves in 2007, made his big league debut with the Braves in 2010, and has played all of his 1,607 games — including postseason — wearing a Braves uniform. If there was emotion behind that fist pump Freeman let loose as he rounded third after his seventh-inning home run in Game 6, well, it was earned over more than a decade.
But Freeman’s outpouring was in the same direction — with the same conviction of a stare — as Soler’s four innings earlier. It was into the dugout. It was at his teammates. There’s a bond there, and it includes players who have been there a lifetime and an hour. What effect that has on winning baseball games is debatable. It defines these Braves — who floundered on the field for the better part of four months and then shared and hugged their way to a title.
“That’s part of why we are who we are,” reliever Luke Jackson said. “I think from the second I walk into the clubhouse until I leave, someone’s making fun of somebody — and if it’s not, something’s not right.”
For so long, so much wasn’t right. Think about the story behind Soler’s obliterated baseball Tuesday night. On July 30, Soler was essentially obscure, an afterthought. He was 29, long past his days of being a rising prospect who was supposed to develop into part of the core with the Chicago Cubs, and instead he was hitting .192 and slugging .370 with a Kansas City club that wasn’t designed to contend.
So in a trade deadline that included, among other deals, the Washington Nationals sending all-stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers — who happened to be the reigning World Series champions — Soler’s acquisition by Atlanta for a 23-year-old Class A pitcher seemed so insignificant, there’s no apology necessary for overlooking it. Oh, it came a couple weeks after you traded for Joc Pederson, and the same day you landed Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario?
Cute moves, Braves. Four new outfielders who collectively don’t add up to the dynamite Ronald Acuna Jr., who blew out a knee just before the all-star break? Even though the cost was minimal, there were legitimate questions about whether Atlanta should have been buying anything at the trade deadline.
“At that time, we were searching,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “There’s no question about that. If you would have asked me, I think I was like, ‘A lot of things have to go right for it to happen.’ ”
That night, Atlanta lost to Milwaukee to fall to 51-54. They sat in third in the decidedly mediocre NL East. They were without Acuna. They were without potential ace Mike Soroka, still recovering from an Achilles’ injury suffered the previous season. On the morning of deadline day, the Nationals were only three games behind Atlanta in the standings — and blew up their roster. Atlanta made its additions — and hoped.
“Going through those struggles is what kind of made us bond together as a team,” Riley said. “We’re super close, and I think that’s what’s gotten us here to this point is just that bond we have as a team. We believe in each other. I think that goes a long way.”
Still, that it wound up with this scene Tuesday night at Minute Maid is hard to fathom. On July 31, Braves Manager Brian Snitker ran out a completely revamped lineup with Pederson in center, Duvall in left and Soler in right. Each had a hit; Soler actually had three. Shortstop Dansby Swanson hit two homers and drove in seven runs. Atlanta beat the Brewers.
The march back to .500 was on. By Aug. 5, the Braves got there. By Aug. 8, they had a winning record for good. On Aug. 15, they won at Washington to climb into first place. They remained there the rest of the season, finishing the season on a 36-18 kick.
So much went right for that to happen. Consider these before trade/after trade on-base-plus-slugging numbers: Soler .658 with Kansas City, .882 with Atlanta; Rosario .685 with Cleveland, .903 with Atlanta; Duvall .755 with Miami; .800 with Atlanta; Pederson .718 with the Cubs; .752 with Atlanta.
Somehow, they all fit in with the mainstays in Atlanta — with Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies, with shortstop Dansby Swanson and right-hander Max Fried, with a bullpen equal parts velocity and personality.
Oh, right. Fried. This postseason has been defined by starts that are best measured in number of batters faced rather than innings completed. Indeed, this World Series had only two starting pitching performances that lasted at least five innings — by Fried in Game 2, when he was shellacked for six runs, and by Fried Tuesday night, when he got his vengeance.
Atlanta’s run of 14 division titles in a 15-season span from 1991 to 2005 — with the only exception being 1994, the year there was no World Series — was built on the backs of John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux: starting pitching. Fried’s performance in Game 6 — six scoreless innings in which he allowed only four singles, didn’t walk anybody and struck out six — doesn’t completely offset a postseason in which relievers ran wild. But at least it was a nod to what once defined his franchise — and at the most important moment.
Think of this, too, as we head into the offseason: Atlanta’s win total from the regular season — 88 — can be mocked if you’re into that kind of pettiness. But this franchise has now won four straight division titles — not the 1990s run, but still. And its winter will start not only with a parade but with the knowledge they’ll make the most significant offseason acquisition any club could pull off before or after the winter meetings: getting back Acuna, a living, breathing MVP candidate.
Losing him is part of their story. But so is adding Soler, adding Duvall, adding Rosario and Pederson. Fried, being a stud starter when the species is all but extinct. Freeman, smiling like it was worth the wait.
Maybe it makes no sense from the outside. But get in that circle and take in how they look at each other, how they feed off each other. The 2021 Atlanta Braves are teammates, brothers — and champions.