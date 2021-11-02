The 65-strong Group of Five, the Football Bowl Subdivision proletariat whose programs tend to ram up against their lighter schedule strength when it comes to rankings, has never seen a team land higher than No. 7 in the four-team playoff era that began in 2014. It has never seen a team finish a season higher than No. 8.
Cincinnati, ranked No. 2 and behind only Georgia in the Associated Press top 25, is the first Group of Five team in the playoff era to arrive at opening rankings night with the apparent formula for upper-crust consideration: an unbeaten record and a major win over a Power Five team. The Bearcats are 8-0 and mastered Notre Dame, 24-13, on Oct. 2. They won that on the road, and they beat another Power Five team (Indiana) on the road.
If the Bearcats were to land in the top four, it would bring quite some peak along quite some journey through the numbers. If the Bearcats were to land outside the top four, it would bring a symphony of wails from those contending the Group of Five might never gain the four.
When the first College Football Playoff selection committee met in 2014 and issued its first rankings, with Dak Prescott’s Mississippi State at No. 1, one had to scroll all the way to No. 23 to find any of the Group of Five teams. There stood East Carolina, which had a 6-1 record and a win at Virginia Tech, the week after Virginia Tech had a win at Ohio State, which would win the national championship. The following week, East Carolina lost, 20-10, at Matt Rhule’s Temple and dropped off the list. For three weeks running, not a single Group of Five team appeared before the fifth week saw Boise State at No. 23 and Marshall at No. 24.
Boise State would end up at No. 20, alone in the rankings among the Group of Five, and secure the first of the New Year’s Six bowl bid for the top Group of Five finisher, which the committee doles annually. Boise State would defeat Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl as Group of Five teams won three of their first four major bowl games.
By the next season, the first playoff rankings would include four Group of Five teams, with Justin Fuente’s Memphis all the way up at No. 13 because of its 8-0 record and its thumping 37-24 win in a home game with then-No. 13 Ole Miss. The Tigers promptly lost three straight to Navy, Houston and Temple and dropped out, while Houston took the bowl bid and blasted Florida State with it.
The number of Group of Five teams included in closing rankings would inch upward: three in 2015, three in 2016, three in 2017, three in 2018, five in 2019 and six in 2020.
So far along the eight-season path, three other Group of Five teams have had CVs approaching that of Cincinnati 2021: Houston in 2016, UCF in 2017 and UCF in 2018.
In 2016, Houston opened by proving clearly better than Oklahoma, 33-23, in a flawless example of why the Big 12 long hoped to keep out Houston (before finally admitting it under duress this past September). The Cougars went into that October unbeaten and looked top-four-worthy, but had lost twice by the time the committee voted: at Navy by 46-40 and at SMU by a whopping 38-16. The Cougars did not appear in those opening rankings, and two Group of Five teams did, with Boise State at No. 24 and eventual Group of Five topper Western Michigan at No. 23.
In both 2017 and 2018, UCF arrived at voting night unbeaten; in fact, it would arrive in the ensuing two New Year’s Days unbeaten. It routinely clobbered teams with state-of-art offense, but never got sufficient chance to clobber Power Five teams because hurricanes wiped out two such games in Septembers: against Georgia Tech in 2017 and at North Carolina in 2018. Wins in those games, added to the wins UCF did get to get at Maryland (2017) and against Pitt (2018), might have added up to something closer (although not equal) to what the 2021 Bearcats boast.
UCF debuted those seasons at No. 18 (2017) and No. 12 (2018), and finished those seasons at No. 12 (2017) and No. 8 (2018), the latter the highest Group of Five ranking until an unbeaten Cincinnati reached No. 7 to start the pandemic-shortened 2020, bouncing around at No. 8 and No. 9 to No. 8 by the ending. The Bearcats then lost a 24-21 sigh to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, making them a familiar presence for 2021.
Now their positioning has become the foremost curiosity after the first meetings of the 13-member committee of eight athletic directors (including those at Virginia Union and Georgia State), one former longtime college football coach, three former big-time college football players and one representative of the media.
Whatever Cincinnati’s positioning, it figures to outdraw for interest that of the secondary rankings question: Might Ohio State (7-1) turn up ahead of Oregon (7-1), even though the latter beat the former inside the former’s famed house on Sept. 11? The Associated Press poll of the moment reflects the bias against the West, with the Buckeyes at No. 6 and the Ducks at No. 7.