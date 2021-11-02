When the first College Football Playoff selection committee met in 2014 and issued its first rankings, with Dak Prescott’s Mississippi State at No. 1, one had to scroll all the way to No. 23 to find any of the Group of Five teams. There stood East Carolina, which had a 6-1 record and a win at Virginia Tech, the week after Virginia Tech had a win at Ohio State, which would win the national championship. The following week, East Carolina lost, 20-10, at Matt Rhule’s Temple and dropped off the list. For three weeks running, not a single Group of Five team appeared before the fifth week saw Boise State at No. 23 and Marshall at No. 24.