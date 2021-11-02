When the series shifted to Atlanta, the Braves got three one-hit innings from Minter, Jackson and Matzek to win Game 3, 2-0, and followed with the effort that might have been peak 2021: one out from a rookie who had never started a game, Dylan Lee — a shaky attempt as an opener — and then Kyle Wright, Chris Martin, Matzek and Jackson to cover 7⅔ innings, allowing just one run. In turn, the Astros got back in the series because their offense finally woke up, but that wouldn’t have mattered if Yimi Garcia, José Urquidy, Maton and Ryne Stanek hadn’t produced 4⅓ scoreless innings before Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth and ninth.