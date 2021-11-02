With the series headed back to Houston with the Atlanta Braves up 3-2 over the Astros, there is tension. But there’s also a group that’s having more fun than the rest of us — in the clubhouse snapping towels behind the scenes, then stepping under the klieg lights to get out after out after out in innings three through eight.
“We’re texting each other at 4:30 in the morning, looking at each other like, ‘I can’t sleep,’ ” Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson said. “ ‘I’m wired. This is it.’ ”
If closers are failed starters, then middle relievers are — what, exactly? Not yet fully formed closers, mostly. Or, worse, failed closers trying to get back to that role, where money can actually be made. Consider the little game the Braves play at the end of their game of catch each day. Out loud, they say to each other: “It’s 3-2, Game 7 of the World Series. You’ve got to throw a strike.”
“It’s a game that pitchers play to lock yourself in during catch,” Atlanta closer Will Smith said, “and work on throwing strikes.”
That’s normally a ninth-inning fantasy to draw out focus. But for these guys on both teams, those games of catch could end with visions of one pitch to end the fourth. Or the eighth. Or any of the innings in between. They’re all important, and the men who are throwing them are now being introduced nightly. During the regular season, middle relievers are almost expected to falter. Here, they’re such studs, it’s a shock when they do.
Sunday night, with the Braves up 5-4 heading to the fifth, Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker went to the pitcher who has arguably been his most reliable performer this postseason. Not Max Fried, the starter who will get the ball in Tuesday’s Game 6. Not Smith, his veteran closer. But A.J. Minter, a 28-year-old left-hander who has been neither a starter nor a full-time closer in the majors. Minter’s postseason stats when he took the mound: a 0.85 ERA with 16 strikeouts and two walks over 11 innings, allowing opposing hitters a .132 average and a .379 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
Snitker’s reasoning, at that moment: “I mean, my God, he’s been so good.”
The thought, in the opposite dugout: “Minter is a tough man,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s had our number pretty good this series.”
Here, though, things went sideways — for the first time all postseason. An intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs. Minter followed with a game-tying walk to catcher Martín Maldonado, and then pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez laced the two-run single that gave the Astros a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, keeping the series alive.
“I’m not worried about it,” Minter said.
It is the rinse-and-cleanse life these guys must live.
The five games in this series have been decided by as few as one run and as many as five runs. There is only one common trait: Whichever team has pitched better through the middle innings has won.
In Game 1, Atlanta got 5⅔ innings of two-run ball from Minter, Jackson and Tyler Matzek before Smith closed it. The next night, Cristian Javier, Phil Maton and Ryan Pressly — Houston’s regular closer — covered the sixth, seventh and eighth by allowing only one hit, and the Astros won.
When the series shifted to Atlanta, the Braves got three one-hit innings from Minter, Jackson and Matzek to win Game 3, 2-0, and followed with the effort that might have been peak 2021: one out from a rookie who had never started a game, Dylan Lee — a shaky attempt as an opener — and then Kyle Wright, Chris Martin, Matzek and Jackson to cover 7⅔ innings, allowing just one run. In turn, the Astros got back in the series because their offense finally woke up, but that wouldn’t have mattered if Yimi Garcia, José Urquidy, Maton and Ryne Stanek hadn’t produced 4⅓ scoreless innings before Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth and ninth.
Take that collectively, and the middle relievers on the winning teams in this World Series have pitched 23⅔ innings — as opposed to 21⅓ from the starters and the guys who pitched the ninth — and produced a 1.14 ERA.
“We’re all ready to pitch every night,” Jackson said. “Whether that’s the third inning to the ninth inning, take the ball when the ball’s given to us, especially in the postseason where we put the work in to get ready for this time of year to be able to throw every day, day in and day out.”
To some extent, this is the way the game is played today. The decreasing role and responsibilities of the starting pitcher have been dissected — with good reason — this postseason. A primary reason is to make sure those starters don’t face hitters for a third time in a single outing, because that tilts the advantage to the offense.
But the other factor is that organizations across the sport chase velocity. They teach velocity. And when they harness it, they unleash these flame-throwing monsters not necessarily to open or close games but to shut them down in the middle. The hardest average fastball in the National League this season belonged to Philadelphia’s José Alvarado at 99.4 mph. Stanek’s average fastball of 97.7 mph is the hardest in Houston’s bullpen. Both most frequently entered games in the seventh or eighth. Minter and Matzek both average 96.1 mph, tops among Atlanta relievers; neither had a save this year.
“You can say starters are getting cut short or bullpens are getting extended,” Jackson said. “It’s one of those things. Is it good for us in the bullpen? I guess. We have a job now, which is kind of cool.”
The World Series MVP award was first handed out in 1955. Thirty-six times it has gone to a position player. Twenty-three times it has been issued to one starting pitcher. Four closers have won it — the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Larry Sherry in 1959, Oakland’s Rollie Fingers in 1973 and John Wetteland and Mariano Rivera, both of the New York Yankees, in 1996 and 1999. Twice it has been shared — by Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager of the Dodgers in 1981 and the one-two punch of Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling of Arizona in 2001.
Maybe by the time this series is over, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman or Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will have surged to become the easy choice as this year’s MVP. If not, it wouldn’t be crazy to acknowledge the value of these anonymous understudies performing the postseason’s most important task. For the Braves, Minter, Matzek and Jackson? For the Astros, Stanek, Garcia, Maton and Graveman?
Don’t know their names? Etch them on a trophy, give them all Chevrolets, and maybe we’ll remember them.