“The evidence gathered by the OAG has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis,” the statement reads. “This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini.”
Blatter and Platini both have denied wrongdoing over the payment, saying it was for legitimate work Platini provided to world soccer’s governing body and that they had worked out a verbal agreement for the additional salary. But the timing of the payment garnered the attention of Swiss prosecutors, as it was made around the time of Platini’s decision not to oppose Blatter for the FIFA presidency in 2011 and to support Blatter’s candidacy.
Prosecutors have charged Blatter with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document. They charged Platini with fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.
Blatter, who’s now 85 and reportedly in poor health, announced his resignation as FIFA president in June 2015 after investigators in Switzerland and the United States announced they had been investigating decades-long corruption in world soccer’s governing body. In December of that year, FIFA banned him from world soccer for eight years, a punishment that later was reduced to six. FIFA added another six-year ban against Blatter in March of this year after finding that he made improper bonus payments to FIFA officials.
FIFA also banned Platini, 66, from world soccer for eight years in 2015 (the punishment was reduced to four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on appeal). One of the greatest players to ever come out of France, he served as the powerful president of UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, from 2007 to 2015 and originally had plans to replace Blatter as FIFA president before FIFA banned him from world soccer.