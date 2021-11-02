In turn, that punishment led to widespread headlines, with much of the ensuing commentary centered on the sexist nature of the uniform regulations. Among those chiming in was pop star Pink, who offered to pay the fine and told the Norwegian team, “Good on ya, ladies.” An online petition calling for the IHF to “let women wear shorts,” and claiming that “the number of girls playing sport is declining because they are self-conscious about their bodies and attracting unwanted attention,” attracted more than 61,000 virtual signatures by Monday.
Kare Geir Lio, the head of Norway’s Handball Federation, told The Washington Post at the time that his organization “will support the team’s right to highlight the gender differences, and to play their sport in uniforms they feel comfortable with.”
The former IHF code called for women to wear bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg.” Male beach handball athletes, by contrast, were allowed to wear shorts, with the only restrictions being that they needed to be “not too baggy” and end no less than 10 centimeters (approximately four inches) above the kneecap.
The new rules, which were detailed in an IHF release on Oct. 3, still have a gender difference, given the requirement that women’s shorts be closefitting while men’s can be baggy.
Nevertheless, Lio told NBC News on Monday that the change was “good for the game, but first of all, it’s good for the women, and it’s good for how we treat each other in sports.”
The protest by the Norwegian team occurred shortly before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, at which other female athletes took similar stands against uniforms they saw as impractical and/or unnecessarily provocative. Germany’s women’s gymnastics team competed in an Olympic event while wearing unitards, rather than the traditional leotards, which bare athletes’ legs and tend to be cut high up thighs.
The German women had competed in their full-length bodysuits at an event in April, after which team member Elisabeth Seitz said she hoped their example would resonate with “all gymnasts who may feel uncomfortable or even sexualized in normal suits.” She added that “every gymnast should be able to decide in which type of suit she feels most comfortable.”
British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw won a bronze medal in Tokyo while wearing a one-piece outfit adapted from a rowing team’s ensemble. Having been mocked for her figure while representing the United Kingdom during the 2012 London Olympics, Bradshaw said last month that she was “feeling panic” when shown her apparel options for this year’s summer games, all of which would have bared her midriff. She and her national federation obtained permission from World Athletics for her to compete in less revealing gear, and following her success in Tokyo, Bradshaw said she wanted to be seen both as a top athlete and as someone who is “promoting positive body image of all shapes and sizes.”
“I am the only one out there that wears an all-in-one because I don’t want to show my body off,” she said (via worldathletics.org). “If people want to wear a crop top and knickers, that’s not the issue — that’s great that they want to wear that, but what is hitting home to me is the amount of girls, especially, being put off athletics because of the kit they feel they have to wear. That to me is so sad. There are enough barriers to getting into sport as it is.”
The IHF had reportedly been pressured by national federations to change its clothing rules for women’s beach handball players. In September, Norway’s sports minister and counterparts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden urged the international body to alter its policies “in accordance with gender equality.”
“We emphasize the need for action not only to accommodate current female athletes,” the Nordic officials said in an open letter (via the AP), “but also to support and encourage all athletes regardless of their gender or background to remain in sport.”
Danish sports minister Ane Halsboe-Joergensen described the EHF commission’s citation of “improper clothing” in fining the Norwegian women as “obsolete.”
“One would think it belonged to another century,” she said in September. “I also have a hard time seeing what sporting reasons should be behind female athletes having to play in a bikini.”
Read more in Sports: