The Raiders said in a written statement they are “aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas.”
The team also said: “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”
According to the police statement, officers responded at approximately 3:39 a.m. local time to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway. The crash involved a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota RAV4, according to police.
Ruggs was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. Police said that a “preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota.”
The responding officers found the Toyota on fire, police said, adding that fire department personnel responded and “located a deceased victim inside the Toyota.”
Ruggs, 22, is in his second season with the Raiders after being chosen in the opening round of the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of Alabama. The Raiders did not play Sunday on their bye week. They are scheduled to face the New York Giants this Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.