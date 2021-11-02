The Raiders said in a written statement they are “aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas.”
The team also said: “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”
According to the police statement, officers responded at about 3:39 a.m. local time to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway. The crash involved a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4, according to police.
Ruggs was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. Police said that a “preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota.”
The responding officers found the Toyota on fire, police said, adding that fire department personnel responded and “located a deceased victim inside the Toyota.”
Ruggs, 22, is in his second season with the Raiders after being chosen No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL draft out of Alabama. The Raiders did not play Sunday, as they had a bye week. They are scheduled to face the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Ruggs could face disciplinary measures by the NFL under its personal conduct policy. He would probably be put on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list if he is formally charged with a felony. That list is designed as a temporary measure for the NFL to use while the legal process plays out, after which Ruggs could face an unpaid suspension by the league under the conduct policy.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy,” the NFL said in a statement. “We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”