Anyone who was being realistic knew there wasn’t going to be an undefeated run deep into the season. The Cardinals are good. But they’re not that good, and their schedule is too tough. Aside from figuring out exactly what WR A.J. Green was doing on the play that resulted in the Packers’ game-clinching interception Thursday night, the most pressing issue for the Cardinals now is injuries. QB Kyler Murray was limping at game’s end on a sprained ankle, and WR DeAndre Hopkins aggravated his hamstring injury. That comes right after losing DE J.J. Watt to shoulder surgery that is expected to end his season.