1. Green Bay Packers (7-1) | Last week’s rank: 1
No wide receivers? No problem for QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Arizona on Thursday night. Playing without Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rodgers focused on Randall Cobb, who returned to the team this season after Rodgers lobbied for the move. Cobb had two TD catches, and the Packers held on to win via a late end zone interception by CB Rasul Douglas. There’s now a jumble of one-loss powerhouses atop the NFC, but the Packers haven’t lost since the opener and they deserve their perch after going on the road to beat a previously unbeaten team.
2. Los Angeles Rams (7-1) | Last week’s rank: 4
The trade for LB Von Miller adds another big name to a star-laden defense that already includes Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. But Miller will have to show his production level can still approach his reputation. The Rams dispatched the Texans with ease Sunday in Houston, to no one’s surprise. They haven’t been tested recently, with their past three victories coming over the Giants, Lions and Texans. Things get tougher now with the Titans up next.
3. Dallas Cowboys (6-1) | Last week’s rank: 6
The Cowboys did the right thing Sunday night in Minneapolis by sitting Dak Prescott to be cautious with his strained calf. It’s a long season with much bigger games to come. And the Cowboys were able to win in dramatic fashion with Cooper Rush at QB in his first NFL start. That could be a sign that it just might be their year.
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) | Last week’s rank: 2
It felt inevitable when the Saints left 1:41 on the clock Sunday at the Superdome for Tom Brady, who needed only a field goal to prevail. Another game-winning drive by Brady was certainly coming, right? Wrong. This looked more like Brady at the end of the line in New England than the Brady of the seven Super Bowl victories. He threw an interception that was returned for a TD, and the Bucs suffered another regular season defeat to the Saints.
5. Arizona Cardinals (7-1) | Last week’s rank: 3
Anyone who was being realistic knew there wasn’t going to be an undefeated run deep into the season. The Cardinals are good. But they’re not that good, and their schedule is too tough. Aside from figuring out exactly what WR A.J. Green was doing on the play that resulted in the Packers’ game-clinching interception Thursday night, the most pressing issue for the Cardinals now is injuries. QB Kyler Murray was limping at game’s end on a sprained ankle, and WR DeAndre Hopkins aggravated his hamstring injury. That comes right after losing DE J.J. Watt to shoulder surgery that is expected to end his season.
6. Tennessee Titans (6-2) | Last week’s rank: 5
Running backs mostly are interchangeable parts and generally don’t matter much in today’s NFL. But Derrick Henry matters and is irreplaceable, and his foot injury could be devastating to the Titans just when they had emerged as the front-runner to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The OT triumph Sunday in Indianapolis gave them a three-game lead in the AFC South. They’re on a four-game winning streak. The immediate schedule is rugged, with the Rams and Saints up next. But there’s also the cushion of three remaining games against the Texans and Jaguars.
7. Buffalo Bills (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 8
The Bills sleepwalked their way through a 3-3 first half against the Dolphins. That was a bit alarming, coming off the loss to the Titans followed by a bye week. In the second half, at least, the Bills looked more like a team in the thick of the race for AFC supremacy.
8. New Orleans Saints (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 9
Coach Sean Payton’s clock management late in the victory over the Buccaneers raised some eyebrows. But it’s undeniable that he is a QB whisperer. He was winning this season with Jameis Winston. And on Sunday, he beat the defending Super Bowl champs with Trevor Siemian after Winston exited with a season-ending knee injury. It will be interesting to see whether Payton turns to Taysom Hill or Siemian. There don’t appear to be any immediate plans to bring in Cam Newton.
9. Baltimore Ravens (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 10
The Ravens return from their bye week and have had plenty of time to contemplate their poor performance in their lopsided home loss to the Bengals. The immediate schedule is manageable with games against the Vikings, Dolphins and Bears before they get back to division play in late November.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) | Last week’s rank: 7
So much for the Bengals as AFC favorites. The loss to the Jets quieted that talk for a while. The Bengals shouldn’t be dismissed as a viable AFC contender simply because of one game, no matter how embarrassing it was. But that defeat serves as a reminder that this team is built around young players who are still figuring things out at the NFL level.
11. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) | Last week’s rank: 12
Rich Bisaccia might be the rare interim head coach who has a chance to retain the job beyond the end of the season. He steadied the Raiders with two straight victories following Jon Gruden’s resignation. They return from their bye and can make it three in a row when they face the Giants on Sunday at the Meadowlands.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) | Last week’s rank: 16
No kicker? No problem for the Steelers. They lost Chris Boswell, who was ruled out under the concussion protocol after absorbing a hit while throwing a pass on a fake field goal gone awry in the first half Sunday in Cleveland. Coach Mike Tomlin clearly didn’t trust punter Pressley Harvin III on field goals or extra points. So the Steelers went for fourth downs and two-point conversions. They had two failed two-point tries but got the game-winning TD pass on fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. Don’t look now but the Steelers, counted out by some, are on a three-game winning streak.
13. New England Patriots (4-4) | Last week’s rank: 17
The road victory over the Chargers was impressive and significant. The Patriots have won two straight and three of four. The defense played well against Justin Herbert. It has been true all season and it remains true now: This is a team with possibilities. Do not be overly dismissive of Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
14. Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) | Last week’s rank: 19
Patrick Mahomes threw one more interception and had another negated by an offside penalty. Travis Kelce lost a fumble. The Chiefs committed a dozen penalties. Other than eking out a victory over the Giants, there wasn’t much to like about how the Chiefs played Monday night. There’s room to wonder if this is ever going to get better this season.
15. San Francisco 49ers (3-4) | Last week’s rank: 20
QB Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back as the 49ers played well in the triumph at Chicago. For now, at least, it remains viable for the 49ers to stick with Garoppolo, keep rookie Trey Lance waiting and try to work their way back into the playoff-contention mix.
16. Cleveland Browns (4-4) | Last week’s rank: 11
Baker Mayfield wasn’t bad against the Steelers in his return to the lineup after missing one game with an injured left shoulder. But he wasn’t great, either. It remains to be seen how long Mayfield can keep playing with this injury and how effective he can be. The Browns have lost three of four since a 3-1 start and are looking more and more like an afterthought in the AFC North.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) | Last week’s rank: 13
The Chargers returned from their bye with a loss to the Patriots that was almost as deflating as their pre-bye defeat in Baltimore. QB Justin Herbert threw two interceptions in a rare poor performance. Coach Brandon Staley must get this team to regroup or the good things that were accomplished in the early going will be undone.
18. Minnesota Vikings (3-4) | Last week’s rank: 14
The Vikings were at home Sunday night against a Cowboys team that chose to be protective of QB Dak Prescott and keep him inactive because of a calf injury. That was the Cowboys all but conceding the game in favor of bigger-picture considerations. And the Vikings still couldn’t win. They couldn’t beat Cooper Rush, and that cements their status as an also-ran.
19. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 23
For one day, at least, the Eagles looked great. They ran for 236 yards and four TDs. They got a TD on defense and rolled to a 44-6 win. Alas, it was only against the Lions, so don’t get carried away.
20. Carolina Panthers (4-4) | Last week’s rank: 24
The Panthers ended their losing streak at four with a triumph in Atlanta. If they could get RB Christian McCaffrey and QB Sam Darnold back on the field together, maybe they could figure out if they’re any good.
21. Denver Broncos (4-4) | Last week’s rank: 25
The Von Miller deal ends an era but doesn’t have much tangible effect on how the season will go from here. The Broncos had to win Sunday’s game twice on defense against the Washington Football Team, given the preposterously awful final offensive possession with two fumbles and an incomplete pass while supposedly running out the clock. But the defense indeed came through as the Broncos ended their losing streak at four.
22. Seattle Seahawks (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 26
The Seahawks got a victory with Geno Smith at QB and now have their bye week to hope that Russell Wilson can get healthy soon. They desperately need him, given that the post-bye schedule begins with the Packers and Cardinals.
23. Atlanta Falcons (3-4) | Last week’s rank: 15
QB Matt Ryan wasn’t good in the loss to the Panthers and had to deal with an injury to his left hand. The Falcons had to play without WR Calvin Ridley and were back to mostly ignoring rookie TE Kyle Pitts.
24. Indianapolis Colts (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 18
What in the world was Carson Wentz doing on that interception? That was as ill-advised as it gets. Wentz has generally played well for the Colts. But that play demonstrated he still has those off-the-charts-awful mistakes in him. The Colts lost to the Titans in OT and failed to take advantage of their opportunity to make a race of it in the AFC South.
25. Chicago Bears (3-5) | Last week’s rank: 21
The Bears were without Coach Matt Nagy for Sunday’s loss to the 49ers after a positive test for the coronavirus. Things didn’t go well against the 49ers, and an 0-3 stretch of ragged play has the Bears’ season in peril.
26. New York Jets (2-5) | Last week’s rank: 29
Mike White’s 405-yard passing performance in the win over the Bengals should not create a QB controversy. Not yet, at least. But don’t forget that the unheralded Kirk Cousins once supplanted the celebrated Robert Griffin III in Washington. That cautionary tale should put Zach Wilson on notice. If anyone figures out the Jets, whose only victories are over the Titans and Bengals, please let everyone else know.
Jameis Winston carted off in Saints win over Tom Brady and the Bucs; Mike White-led Jets stun the Bengals
27. New York Giants (2-6) | Last week’s rank: 22
The Giants had the lead in the fourth quarter Monday night in Kansas City. It wasn’t enough as they, predictably, found a way to lose. The outlook for this team is right back to being bleak.
28. Washington Football Team (2-6) | Last week’s rank: 27
There is simply little positive happening here. The Broncos tried to give away the game, and Washington couldn’t do anything about it.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) | Last week’s rank: 28
The Jaguars have achieved the almost unthinkable: Even after hiring Urban Meyer and drafting Trevor Lawrence, they are completely irrelevant. Now that the controversy surrounding Meyer has calmed down, there’s almost no reason to give this team a single thought.
30. Miami Dolphins (1-7) | Last week’s rank: 30
They were a no-show Sunday against the Bills, and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Dolphins will pull off a deal for Deshaun Watson by Tuesday’s trade deadline. That might be wise, given the uncertainties surrounding Watson’s legal situation and playing status. But if they don’t trade for Watson, there is no reason to pay any attention to the Dolphins for a moment of what remains in a bitterly disappointing season.
31. Houston Texans (1-7) | Last week’s rank: 31
Rookie QB Davis Mills has had his ups and downs. Coach David Culley faces an interesting decision now. Tyrod Taylor is coming back from his hamstring injury, and clearly he gives the Texans a better chance to win a few games. But what’s the point? The season is lost, and finding out whether Mills can play serves a better long-term purpose.
32. Detroit Lions (0-8) | Last week’s rank: 32
The Lions might be capable of becoming the first 0-17 team in NFL history. They’ve had their near-misses this season, but that wasn’t one of them Sunday. They weren’t competitive at home, not even close, to an Eagles team that came in at 2-5. That’s really bad.