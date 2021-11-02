In the AFC, things are a little bit more crowded, with the Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Titans and Raiders all in the discussion as the conference’s best team so far.
But with 10 weeks remaining, there is still plenty of time for teams currently outside the playoff picture to earn their way back in. Let’s take a look at the teams with losing or .500 records that have the best chances of making a run:
New England Patriots: Of all of the 4-4 teams, the Patriots have the easiest closing schedule. They have six games against teams .500 or worse among their final nine — against Carolina, Cleveland, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Miami.
They also have Mac Jones, who has performed the best of all the rookie quarterbacks so far, and more quality skill-position players than they’ve had in years. The defense is strong, and one thing that usually happens on Bill Belichick-coached teams is that they get better in the second half of the season.
They’re scoring 26 points per game and allowing 20. Those are playoff-caliber numbers.
Kansas City Chiefs: No team that has Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Andy Reid as head coach should ever be counted out, even if they are only 4-4 and coming off an uninspiring 20-17 victory over a flawed Giants team.
But it won’t be easy. They have the toughest closing schedule in the league, with challenging games against Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Dallas to go with five AFC West matchups. They’ve owned the division in recent years, but they’re already lost once to the Chargers and haven’t looked like their normal selves.
The defense has to get better, and Mahomes has to cut down on his early-season mistakes (he had another interception against the Giants). It wouldn’t hurt if the rebuilt offensive line started performing better, either. Overall, the offense is not the high-powered unit we’re used to seeing in Kansas City.
Indianapolis Colts: They appeared to be on the cusp of leveling their record Sunday after jumping out to a 14-0 lead over Tennessee. But quarterback Carson Wentz threw a pair of interceptions, leading to a Titans overtime win.
But the Colts aren’t out of it yet, even at 3-5. Wentz has generally been playing pretty well. Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league, and the offensive line is finally healthy. The defense is allowing just 23 points per game. The closing schedule is favorable, too, with games against the Jets, Jaguars and Texans over the next five weeks.
The Titans lost star running back Derrick Henry to a foot injury, and it’s unclear how their offense will fare without him. So the Colts still have a shot to chase them down in the AFC South race.
Seattle Seahawks: They’re a long shot, given they’re 3-5 and could be 3-6 following a date with Green Bay coming out of their bye week. But they do get some breaks down the stretch, with quarterback Russell Wilson hopefully returning from his finger injury and four winnable games on the schedule against Washington, Houston, Chicago and Detroit.
The key will be whether they can win any of their NFC West matchups — two against the Cardinals and one each against the Niners and Rams. If they can win two or three of those, they have a chance to snag the last wild-card spot in the NFC.
Cleveland Browns: They have dealt with some unfortunate injury luck and several close losses during their 4-4 start, and the schedule doesn’t do them any favors down the stretch — including upcoming road games against the Bengals, Patriots and Ravens (although they also get Baltimore at home).
Still, the Browns are too talented to be written off. They are very good on defense, allowing 22.5 points per game, and they’re getting healthier on offense, with quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb both returning last week (although right tackle Jack Conklin’s elbow injury is a setback). They’re unlikely to be a contender for the AFC North title, but a wild-card bid is still within their reach if they can get the offense on track.
San Francisco 49ers: This last spot might’ve gone to the Vikings, but the injury to edge rusher Danielle Hunter hurts them. While the Niners have struggled so far, in part due to injuries of their own, they have a chance to turn things around. They have winnable games against the Jaguars, Falcons and Texans, and there’s a chance they’ll get to face Arizona this week without star quarterback Kyler Murray, who is day-to-day with the ankle injury he suffered against Green Bay.
Most importantly, however, the 49ers need to kick-start an offense that is only producing 24 points per game. Perhaps getting back tight end George Kittle, who is eligible to return from injured reserve, will help.