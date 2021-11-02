To a certain degree, Beckham’s relative lack of production can be blamed on a penchant for injury that has followed him from New York to Cleveland. Despite appearing in 16 games in 2019, his first season with the Browns, he was said to be playing through hip and groin issues, before suffering a season-ending knee injury seven games into his 2020 campaign. Beckham wasn’t deemed ready to play until Week 3 of this season, and missing out on fully participating in offseason practices and training camp could have cost him some chemistry with Mayfield.