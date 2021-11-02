Now in his third year with the Browns after a trade from the Giants, Beckham has been largely unable to recreate the success he enjoyed in New York. In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham had his least productive outing as a professional, catching just one ball on as many targets for six yards, despite playing a majority of the Browns’ offensive snaps. That followed a two-catch, 23-yard outing in Week 7 and left Beckham with 17 receptions for 232 yards on the season, with no touchdowns and career-low catch percentage of 50.0 percent.
In support of his son, Odell Beckham Sr. saw fit Tuesday to share on his Instagram account another user’s YouTube post from October titled, “Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.” The 11-minute video shows numerous instances between Weeks 3 and 6 when Mayfield either missed Beckham or appeared to not notice or ignore the decorated wide receiver’s separation from defenders.
“Generally Behind Da Scene, BUT NOT TODAY,” Beckham Sr. wrote in a caption. He added several hashtags, including ones that claimed his son was “playing hurt” and that he ached for his child. In another hashtag, he stated, “I love Cleveland like I love home.”
Of a comment on the post that Mayfield was “either hating on Odell or he just doesn’t want [Beckham] shining,” Beckham Sr. replied with three check marks.
To a certain degree, Beckham’s relative lack of production can be blamed on a penchant for injury that has followed him from New York to Cleveland. Despite appearing in 16 games in 2019, his first season with the Browns, he was said to be playing through hip and groin issues, before suffering a season-ending knee injury seven games into his 2020 campaign. Beckham wasn’t deemed ready to play until Week 3 of this season, and missing out on fully participating in offseason practices and training camp could have cost him some chemistry with Mayfield.
As early as 2019, though, Mayfield’s inability to regularly connect with Beckham became a story line. On 133 targets that season, Beckham accumulated just 74 receptions for a catch percentage of 55.6 that was then a career low. That percentage dipped to 53.5 in 2020, before Beckham was lost to injury. In his absence, it was widely noted that Mayfield played much better, at least statistically. In the nine games without Beckham in 2020, compared to the seven with him on the field, Mayfield posted sizable improvements in passing yards per game (241.2-198.9), yards per attempt (7.54-7.03) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-1; 15-7).
“When it comes down to the chemistry stuff, it’s every rep matters for us, but then, just the terminology and speaking outside the building, not just about football, that goes such a long way when it comes to chemistry that trust factor,” Mayfield said in July of his rapport with Beckham. “And I know he feels the same way.”
Also weighing in Tuesday in support of Beckham was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, an Ohio native and Browns fan who is friends with Beckham.
“OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1,” tweeted James, who added in a hashtag, “Free OBJ.”
As with Beckham Sr.'s Instagram post, James’s tweet was shared before the NFL’s Tuesday afternoon trade deadline. According to ESPN, the Browns had “discussions” with the New Orleans Saints regarding Beckham but couldn’t come to an agreement, reportedly in part because of his large contract figure. Not making a deal with the Saints could carry an additional sting for Beckham and his father, given that he was raised in Louisiana and both played at LSU.
Beckham’s contract, a five-year, $90 million pact he signed while still with the Giants in 2018, has no more guaranteed money left after this season, making it much easier for the Browns to trade him or even release him outright in 2022.
In the meantime, Beckham and Mayfield have at least nine more games — assuming both stay healthy — to try to get on the same page, the importance of which is not lost on Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski.
“I need to do a better job, I really do,” Stefanski, in his second season in Cleveland, said to reporters Monday. “I need to make sure that I put him in position to make some plays, and I did not do a good enough job certainly yesterday. Having said that, he gets a lot of attention from the defense. There were a bunch of plays where the safety is cheating to him, and that opens up opportunities for other guys.”