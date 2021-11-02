“One of the girls was upset, but she didn’t channel it correctly … and it kind of created a negative feel,” Coach Mark Dalzell said. “So I brought the girls together and I said, ‘Listen, everybody has to work together in order to play here. So I want to hear you guys pushing each other, cheering each other on in between points.’ … And the girls did that and they beat St. John’s, 6-3. So that was a turning point.”