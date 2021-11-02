“The 30 is my spot, and it has to be to the side a little bit,” said Gilbert, a sophomore. “I think every time I could make it there.”
After finishing the regular season 3-9, Glen Burnie’s young players have built confidence with their playoff victories as they attempt to reshape the inconsistent program. If the Gophers beat Arundel on Tuesday night, the program would secure its first regional title in recent history.
“We don’t want people to think that we’re just Glen Burnie; it’s just going to be an easy win,” Gilbert said. “We want people to think that we have skill and that we can beat any team that we play.”
— Kyle Melnick
Boys’ soccer
With a 1-0 win over DeMatha on Friday, the Good Counsel boys’ soccer team secured its best record in more than 30 years. The victory meant the Falcons (13-2-2) finished tied at the top of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference standings.
“I knew this group had a lot of talent, but what I didn’t know we’d have is such great leadership,” Coach Jeremy Spoales said. “But this entire year, it’s been one of the best groups of seniors I’ve ever worked with.”
It’s an impressive feat for a team that lost one key player to a Spanish academy right before the season and then had another suffer a season-ending injury.
“The early season was all about adjusting, finding different formations and making sure the ship doesn’t take on too much water,” Spoales said.
Now, the team turns its attention to the WCAC tournament, an uber-competitive bracket that could have the Falcons playing three matches in five days if all goes well. In 2019, the last full season this program had together, the Falcons made it to the tournament championship before falling to Gonzaga on a last-second goal.
This year, as the second seed behind St. John’s, the Falcons will aim to keep their momentum alive.
“You have to quickly go from one of the best finishes in school history to where things really matter,” Spoales said. “This is where you really have to make things crisper and cleaner. You essentially have to start over if you want to hold that trophy at the end.”
— Michael Errigo
Tennis
With the WCAC tennis tournament postponed a week because of weather, teams have extra time prepare for the championships, which run from Friday through Sunday.
For Elizabeth Seton, the top team heading into the tournament, it’s about the mental game as much as the physical one.
“[We’re] really focusing on staying in the present and not worrying about: ‘Oh my goodness, I just missed this ball. This is not working, my forehand if off, this and that,’ ” captain Lauryn Hall said. “We had a lot of competitive matches this season and we wouldn’t have won them without being positive and just focusing on the next point, the next ball.”
After finishing their regular season undefeated, the Roadrunners are looking for their first league championship in school history. Though they haven’t lost a match, they’ve had tests. A defining one was when a player critiqued a teammate’s mistake while preparing for a match against defending champion St. John’s.
“One of the girls was upset, but she didn’t channel it correctly … and it kind of created a negative feel,” Coach Mark Dalzell said. “So I brought the girls together and I said, ‘Listen, everybody has to work together in order to play here. So I want to hear you guys pushing each other, cheering each other on in between points.’ … And the girls did that and they beat St. John’s, 6-3. So that was a turning point.”
Their success now depends on maintaining what they call a “no-negative attitude.”
In practice, that means Seton mixes its doubles pairings, rather than putting their best two together, to give veterans such as Hall a chance to mentor less experienced teammates.
“I think it definitely has helped me develop leadership skills,” Hall said. “Everyone’s different, you know, everyone responds differently to certain things. So I think it’s figuring out what people respond to.”
–– Aaron Credeur
Field hockey
When Stefanie Vestal became the coach at Justice in the winter of 2019, she had to start from scratch. The school — formerly known as J.E.B. Stuart — hadn’t won a field hockey district title in more than 40 years, so Vestal began to build the program through the middle schools.
Vestal, a history teacher at one of Justice’s feeder schools, runs an after-school field hockey program there. She also runs free summer clinics and camps, giving kids who want to learn the sport the opportunity.
“It’s really helpful in that most of our players now are coming to the team already knowing how to play. … When we start in August, we can start playing field hockey right away,” Vestal said. “We’re not spending two weeks teaching everyone how to hold a stick. … That’s been a really a big difference-maker for our program.”
It has paid off, as the Wolves have become one of the better programs in the area. In 2020, they surged to their first district title since 1972, when they won the National District. They continued that success this year, finishing 19-2 with another district title before bowing out in the region quarterfinals in shootouts.
“We’ve built a real love for field hockey. … It’s not just something you’re doing because it’s something to keep them busy,” Vestal said. “This is something they’ve really become connected to.”
— Varun Shankar