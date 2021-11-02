Under Coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead, the Rams have clearly identified the kind of stars and the kind of role players they need for their system. The easiest way to acquire the stars is by trade. They have found players with the attributes they require, but that may be less valued by other teams, later in the draft. In 2018, for example, McVay coveted running back Darrell Henderson over any other skill player in the draft. The Rams took him 70th overall, in the third round.