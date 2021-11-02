Like many infielders these days, he keeps a card in his hat that tells him how fast the runner is on the 20-to-80 scouting scale — 60 speed for Dansby Swanson, 80 speed for, say, Trea Turner. He converts the numbers to milliseconds in milliseconds, deciding whether to rush or take his time, to spin or get his feet set, whatever is required.
Correa is, in those ways and others, roughly the equivalent of the Houston Astros’ quarterback, the emotional center and most vocal anchor of one of the most successful and controversial teams of his time. And as the World Series returns to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday night, he will be leading those Astros on one final drive.
“We’ve grown together. We’ve gotten better together. We expect perfection out of each other. That’s the way we push each other to just be better every single year,” Correa said, rattling off platitudes that nevertheless oozed authenticity after the Astros’ season-saving win over the host Atlanta Braves in Game 5 on Sunday night.
At one point, he seemed done, then paused for a second and leaned back into the microphone. “I truly love those guys,” he added.
“Those guys” are one of the best offensive teams of the century, owners of the best on-base-plus-slugging percentage in the majors since 2017, a group whose abilities will always be overshadowed by their since-exposed attempts to bolster them against the rules.
“Those guys” are also likely to be Correa’s former teammates soon: The 27-year-old has made clear that he plans to enter free agency this offseason. But so much of the Astros’ story is consumed with the past and the future that the present — the immediate, early November, Game 6 present — gets buried in all of that messy context.
The present for this close-knit group is simple: With a pitching staff so beleaguered that Manager Dusty Baker all but admitted he chose his Game 6 starter (Luis Garcia) by process of elimination, “those guys” — namely, the Astros’ largely homegrown position player core — are going to have to do what got them here in the first place.
Even after scoring nine runs in Sunday’s Game 5 win, the Astros have yet to look like the dominant offense they were for long stretches of the regular season. They have been held to two or fewer runs three times in the World Series — and lost all three games. They have scored at least seven runs twice in this series — and won both games.
The Astros have won just one game this postseason in which they scored fewer than six runs. The conclusion is not complicated: Some teams in this postseason have thrived in tight games, but the Astros need to hit to win.
Correa did his part with three hits and two RBI on Sunday, chipping in more hits than he had in the first four games of the series combined. Even with two solo homers in the series, second baseman José Altuve is hitting just .217 with two RBI. Altuve has scored 21 of 24 times he has reached base this postseason. Even one more hit here or there in Game 6 and beyond seems likely to alter the Astros’ fortunes.
Meanwhile, slugger Yordan Alvarez is hitting .063 in the World Series. Until his RBI double in Game 5, Alex Bregman had just one hit in the series, too.
Baker shuffled his lineup before Game 5 to address the drought. He dropped Bregman from the third spot to seventh, a move he said allowed him to improve the protection behind Alvarez and Yuli Gurriel. Atlanta had been pitching around the American League Championship Series MVP and the AL batting champion all series, and he wanted that to stop. Correa moved up to third from fifth.
The moves seemed to shake some offense loose. Gurriel went 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI. But cleanup hitter Alvarez, who his manager said was sore after slamming into the wall in pursuit of Jorge Soler’s home run in Game 4, went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts. After hitting .522 (12 for 23) with a homer, five extra-base hits, seven runs, six RBI and a 1.408 OPS in the ALCS, he has one hit and no RBI in the World Series.
Before Game 5, Bregman spent Sunday in the batting cage, except for the hours he was on the field for batting practice with hitting coach Troy Snitker, taking a few swings and then poring over an iPad just outside the cage to analyze those swings.
Correa said he hoped Bregman’s double Sunday helped get his “confidence all the way up.” Baker said Monday that while Bregman looked better, he probably won’t move him back up in the order for Game 6.
“He looked better, but you just don’t come out of something overnight generally,” Baker said. “It didn’t take you a day to get in this mess, and it’s not going to take you a day to get out.”
But a day is all the Astros have — one day for the offense that got them here to force a decisive Game 7 and let Houston take one last run at a scandal-free title. A day is all Correa may have, too. If the Astros’ lineup doesn’t get rolling against tough but recently inconsistent left-hander Max Fried, Tuesday could be his last night as the heart and soul of one of the best offenses Houston has ever seen.
“I feel like this game is all about confidence. Your swing could be right, but if you’re not confident at the plate, bad things are going to happen,” Correa said Sunday. “Losing those first two games here the way we did, especially that second one, were really tough, and they hit you a little bit. But we found a way to bounce back today, and it gives us a lot of confidence go to Houston, our home ballpark. One pitch at a time, but we’re feeling good.”