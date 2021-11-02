Correa did his part with three hits and two RBI on Sunday, chipping in more hits than he had in the first four games of the series combined. Even with two solo homers in the series, second baseman José Altuve is hitting just .217 with two RBI. Altuve has scored 21 of 24 times he has reached base this postseason. Even one more hit here or there in Game 6 and beyond seems likely to alter the Astros’ fortunes.