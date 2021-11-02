The Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 on Tuesday night, as the World Series continues at Minute Maid Park.

After being limited to two runs over the first two games in Atlanta, including a 2-0 shutout in Game 3, Houston’s bats came alive in its Game 5 win, which marked the Braves’ first loss at home this postseason.

The Braves will start left-hander Max Fried, who allowed six runs over five innings in Atlanta’s loss in Game 2.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Luis Garcia, who allowed one run in 3⅔ innings in Game 3. Garcia is starting on three days of rest, so expect Manager Dusty Baker to have a quick hook and lean heavily on his bullpen if he gets into early trouble.

What to know about Game 6 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Astros vs. Braves (Atlanta leads the series, 3-2).
  • Starting pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Max Fried.
  • Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston.
  • First pitch: 8:09 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.