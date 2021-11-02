The boos and chants can rain down on the Astros, as they always do, as they did all weekend here, the latest tempest into which these players have strode, and calmly. Their 9-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 on Halloween brought up something of a spooky specter: The Braves fully expected to hoist a trophy here Sunday night. Yet there is a path — a pretty clear path — for the Astros to come all the way back. Because of what they can do. Because of who they are.