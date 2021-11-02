The Braves will start left-hander Max Fried, who allowed six runs over five innings in Atlanta’s loss in Game 2.
The Astros will counter with right-hander Luis Garcia, who allowed one run in 3⅔ innings in Game 3. Garcia is starting on three days of rest, so expect Manager Dusty Baker to have a quick hook and lean heavily on his bullpen if he gets into early trouble.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 6 of the World Series
With an unsettled future and a disputed past, the Astros' Carlos Correa stays in the present
HOUSTON — At times between pitches, Carlos Correa bounces back and forth at shortstop, shuffling to one side, then the other, as if dropping back in the pocket, ready to avoid the pass rush. When he fields groundballs, he straightens up more than most, standing tall and firing downhill to first base as if zipping a pass over the middle.
Like many infielders these days, he keeps a card in his hat that tells him how fast the runner is on the 20-to-80 scouting scale — 60 speed for Dansby Swanson, 80 speed for, say, Trea Turner. He converts the numbers to milliseconds in milliseconds, deciding whether to rush or take his time, to spin or get his feet set, whatever is required.
Correa is, in those ways and others, roughly the equivalent of the Houston Astros’ quarterback, the emotional center and most vocal anchor of one of the most successful and controversial teams of his time. And as the World Series returns to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday night, he will be leading those Astros on one final drive.
“We’ve grown together. We’ve gotten better together. We expect perfection out of each other. That’s the way we push each other to just be better every single year,” Correa said, rattling off platitudes that nevertheless oozed authenticity after the Astros’ season-saving win over the host Atlanta Braves in Game 5 on Sunday night.
Perspective: The Astros are still here. Count them out at your own peril.
ATLANTA — Carlos Correa isn’t going away. Alex Bregman isn’t going away. The Houston Astros aren’t going away. Not at Truist Park, for sure, because they closed this joint for the year. And not beyond that, because even if this is their third World Series appearance in five years, who would bet against a fourth or a fifth?
The boos and chants can rain down on the Astros, as they always do, as they did all weekend here, the latest tempest into which these players have strode, and calmly. Their 9-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 on Halloween brought up something of a spooky specter: The Braves fully expected to hoist a trophy here Sunday night. Yet there is a path — a pretty clear path — for the Astros to come all the way back. Because of what they can do. Because of who they are.
As ballplayers. As individual ballplayers and as a team of them.