Game 6 of the World Series is underway, as the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.

After being limited to two runs over the first two games in Atlanta, including a 2-0 shutout in Game 3, Houston’s bats came alive in its Game 5 win, which marked the Braves’ first loss at home this postseason.

The Braves turned to left-hander Max Fried, who allowed six runs over five innings in Atlanta’s loss in Game 2, in Game 6. The Astros countered with right-hander Luis Garcia, who allowed one run in 3⅔ innings in Game 3.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 6 of the World Series

  • Matchup: Astros vs. Braves (Atlanta leads the series, 3-2).
  • Starting pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Max Fried.
  • Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston.
  • TV: Fox.
8:53 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: A game after Dusty Baker moved struggling Alex Bregman from third to seventh in the batting order, Brian Snitker did the same with Ozzie Albies. Albies had been 3 for 18 with no extra-base hits and hitless since Game 2. In his first at-bat, Albies laced a single to right field. After his lineup demotion, Bregman responded with a double.
8:36 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: What an impressive finish to the first inning by Max Fried. Pitching with an ankle that had been spiked by Michael Brantley, he escaped a two-on, no-out jam by retiring the middle of Houston’s lineup in order. Fried relied on his fastball. With two outs and two runners in scoring position, Fried faced Yuli Gurriel, one of the best contact hitters in baseball. He struck him out on three straight fastballs: 97, 97 and 98 miles per hour. The final fastball, which Gurriel took at the knees, was the fastest pitch Fried has thrown his entire career. If the Braves win the World Series tonight, Fried’s performance in the first will be one the first reasons why.
8:30 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: The Braves made a puzzling decision not challenge Michael Brantley’s infield single, an awkward and painful play for Atlanta starter Max Fried. Fried covered first base on a slow chopper to Freddie Freeman, and as he tried to find the bag with his foot, Brantley stepped on his ankle. Replays showed that Brantley never touched first base. But bench coach Walt Weiss, after speaking on the dugout phone, indicated to Manager Brian Snitker that they should not challenge. The Braves should have challenged. Instead, Fried faced a two-on, no-out jam in the first inning.
8:16 p.m.
Adam Kilgore: One batter into the game, the Astros received a benefit of playing in their home park. Kyle Tucker made a phenomenal diving catch in right field to rob Eddie Rosario of at least a double. In Atlanta, Tucker had to play center field with usual designated hitter pressed into outfield duty and playing right field, which moved Michael Brantley to right. Tucker is a good center field, but in right field he’s elite. And Luis Garcia got an out because of it.
