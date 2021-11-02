The Braves turned to left-hander Max Fried, who allowed six runs over five innings in Atlanta’s loss in Game 2, in Game 6. The Astros countered with right-hander Luis Garcia, who allowed one run in 3⅔ innings in Game 3.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 6 of the World Series
Through two innings, Game 6 has been about pitching and defenseReturn to menu
Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker, who robbed Eddie Rosario of a hit to start the game, had an infield hit taken away to start the bottom of the second when Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson made a barehanded pickup of his slow roller and fired to first just in time. After Alex Bregman fouled out to right, Jose Siri flied out to left against Max Fried to end the frame.
Astros’ Luis Garcia has retired six straight to start the gameReturn to menu
Working on three days of rest, Astros starter Luis Garcia is perfect through two innings on 20 pitches. The rookie right-hander struck out Austin Riley swinging to start the second before Adam Duvall grounded out to third and Joc Pederson flied out to left.
Braves’ Max Fried gets out of a jam in the bottom of the firstReturn to menu
Braves starter Max Fried, who allowed five runs in the first two innings of his last start in Game 2, got into some early trouble again. José Altuve led off the frame with an infield single to short and Michael Brantley followed with a chopper to the right side. Fried was slow covering first base, and his foot wasn’t on the bag when he caught Freddie Freeman’s throw.
Fried rebounded to strike out Carlos Correa and induced a groundout by Yordan Alvarez. Fried then struck out Yuli Gurriel to strand runners on second and third.
Braves go 1-2-3 in the first against Luis GarciaReturn to menu
Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker robbed Braves leadoff hitter Eddie Rosario of extra bases with a diving catch on a sinking liner to open Game 6. Houston right-hander Luis Garcia struck out the next two hitters, Jorge Soler and Freddie Freeman, swinging to end the inning.
The roof is open again at Minute Maid ParkReturn to menu
For the first time in the postseason since 2005, Minute Maid Park’s retractable roof was open for Game 2. The Astros’ 7-2 triumph in that contest marked their first win with the roof open in five playoff games all-time and snapped a five-game home losing streak in World Series games.
With clear skies and temperatures expected to be in the low 70s at first pitch, the roof will be open again tonight.
Yordan Alvarez returns to DH role in Astros’ Game 6 lineupReturn to menu
With the series back in Houston, Yordan Alvarez returns to his customary role as the Astros’ designated hitter after starting the last three games in left field. Despite his struggles (1 for 16 with six strikeouts) in the series, Alvarez will bat cleanup for Dusty Baker’s squad once again.
Alex Bregman, who was dropped from third to seventh in the lineup for Game 5 and responded with an RBI double, will remain in the No. 7 spot tonight. Rookie Jose Siri will start in center field and hit eighth.
Your World Series questions, answeredReturn to menu
Ahead of Game 6, national sports reporter Adam Kilgore and columnist Barry Svrluga answered your questions about the World Series. Here’s a brief excerpt from their chat:
Q: How much do hitters care where they hit? Does it change their routine? Didn’t seem to harm Correa and Bregman much when they were switched around before Game 5
Kilgore: It varies by hitter, but all hitters recognized their right to complain about their place in the order is tied to production. When they’re struggling, both manager and hitter view it as a chance to reset, switch their headspace, maybe see a different approach from the pitch based on who’s behind them, take pressure off, etc. Dusty Baker picked just the right time to switch his lineup -- Correa and Bregman were two major reasons the Astros stayed alive.
Svrluga: The impact on a switch from third to seventh -- which is what Baker did with Bregman -- could mean the difference between four and five plate appearances in a given night. That’s enormous over the course of 162 games, so I think a particular hitter’s concern would be more in the regular season. Bregman, in this case, handled it perfectly. He can’t argue that he’s been productive enough to stay near the top of the order, so he responded by taking extra batting practice in the cage underneath the stands -- not necessarily always a good thing, but at least in this case an acknowledgment that there was work to be done. The double he hit in his first AB in Game 5 -- when the Astros were down 4-0 -- was essential in establishing the idea that this club was not going to just roll over.
Braves drop Ozzie Albies to seventh spot in Game 6 lineupReturn to menu
The Braves made some changes to their lineup for Game 6, with second baseman Ozzie Albies moving from the third spot to the seventh spot and designated hitter Jorge Soler batting second behind Eddie Rosario. Albies is 3 for 18 with five strikeouts in the series.
“We’ve just been struggling to get anything going offensively,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker told MLB Network. “ … I feel like some of those guys at the top have been having really good at-bats, and hopefully with this change we keep the line moving a little bit better than we have been.”
Braves place Ehire Adrianza on the paternity listReturn to menu
The Braves placed utility man Ehire Adrianza on the postseason paternity list before Game 6 and replaced him with infielder Johan Camargo. Adrianza, who is eligible to return for a potential Game 7 on Wednesday, is 0 for 2 in two pinch-hit appearances in the World Series. Camargo went 0 for 16 in 15 games during the regular season and was 0 for 4 off the bench in the NLCS.
Astros still face long oddsReturn to menu
With their 9-5 triumph on Sunday in Atlanta, the Astros became the 46th out of 90 teams to fall behind 3-1 in a best-of-seven postseason series to force a Game 6. If they win tonight, they’ll become the 20th team to force a deciding Game 7 after being in such a hole. Fourteen teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a best-of-seven postseason series.
It’s only happened six times in 48 opportunities in the World Series. The most recent team to accomplish the feat was the 2016 Chicago Cubs, who rallied to defeat the Cleveland Indians for their first title since 1908.