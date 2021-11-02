Svrluga: The impact on a switch from third to seventh -- which is what Baker did with Bregman -- could mean the difference between four and five plate appearances in a given night. That’s enormous over the course of 162 games, so I think a particular hitter’s concern would be more in the regular season. Bregman, in this case, handled it perfectly. He can’t argue that he’s been productive enough to stay near the top of the order, so he responded by taking extra batting practice in the cage underneath the stands -- not necessarily always a good thing, but at least in this case an acknowledgment that there was work to be done. The double he hit in his first AB in Game 5 -- when the Astros were down 4-0 -- was essential in establishing the idea that this club was not going to just roll over.