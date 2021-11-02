Now, with a pitching staff so worn down that Manager Dusty Baker is turning to Game 6 starter Luis García out of necessity, the team’s offensive core will probably have to carry the load again Tuesday night. Will the Astros force a winner-take-all Game 7? Will the Braves’ equally beleaguered pitching staff manage to hold Houston down? Can the core Astros erase some of their tarnished past with two more wins? Can Baker assure his Hall of Fame entry with a World Series ring? And will the World Series MVP be … a middle reliever?