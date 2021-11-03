Crossing out the name of Aldrich, a member of Chicago’s Cup-winning squad in 2010, was “appropriate,” said Masse, who added that the Hall would have no further comment.
There is precedent for covering up a name engraved on the Stanley Cup. The NHL ordered that be done after determining that Basil Pocklington, the father of former Edmonton Oilers Peter Pocklington, had no direct involvement with that club’s 1984 championship.
Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz had requested in a letter last week that the Hall act on Aldrich’s name. The request came in the wake of a law firm’s report last week that painted a damning portrait of how team executives in 2010 addressed an allegation of sexual abuse. An investigation found that those executives, including then-general manager Stan Bowman and then-head coach Joel Quenneville, sat on the information for three weeks because they were more focused on the upcoming Stanley Cup finals and were concerned about possibly upsetting team chemistry.
The Blackhawks authorized the independent investigation after being sued by Kyle Beach, who alleged he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich while a player in the organization. While the team delayed action, Aldrich celebrated the championship with others and even raised the Cup over his head on the ice after the Blackhawks’ first NHL title since 1961. The law firm’s report included an allegation that Aldrich later made an unwanted advance on a Blackhawks intern during celebratory activities in Chicago. After the executives contacted the team’s human resources department several days after the finals ended and Aldrich agreed to resign, he received severance pay and a playoff bonus and was allowed, per tradition, to spend a day with the Cup.
“While nothing can undo what he did,” Wirtz said of Aldrich in his letter, “leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong.”
On the day the report was released, Bowman resigned, as did Al MacIsaac, the Blackhawks’ senior vice president of hockey operations who was also with the organization in 2010. Quenneville, who had moved on to coach the Florida Panthers and led them to an undefeated start to this season, stepped down two days later. In addition, the Blackhawks were fined $2 million by the NHL.
The team met Tuesday with a lawyer for Beach, Susan Loggans, to discuss settlement terms but did not come to an immediate resolution. Loggans is also helping to represent a former high school player whose illegal sexual contact with Aldrich resulted in a criminal conviction in 2013. That person is also suing the Blackhawks, claiming that their positive job references for Aldrich helped him eventually land a position at the school after resigning from the team.
Read more on the NHL: