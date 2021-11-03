But no one hypes itself better than ESPN and the lead-up to Tuesday’s first rankings was pretty much nonstop, including — seriously — a countdown clock. Not to a game, not to anything actually being decided, but to a list of teams put together by 12 super-serious men and one equally serious woman. We might as well call them the Genius 13, because that’s clearly the way they view themselves.
For once, though, this year’s first rankings did have meaning for one reason: Cincinnati.
Cincinnati is ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and the USA Today coaches’ poll. The Bearcats ended Notre Dame’s four-year, 26-game home winning streak in October, beating the Irish 24-13, a wire-to-wire victory. The only more impressive victory this season was Oregon winning at Ohio State. But the Ducks turned around and lost to a Stanford team that is now 3-5. Cincinnati remains undefeated.
Yet the first rankings went like this: unbeaten Georgia; one-loss Alabama; unbeaten Michigan State; once-beaten Oregon; once-beaten Ohio State and, finally, Cincinnati. What this means is what we already knew: Neither Cincinnati nor any Group of Five team has a chance to crack the four-team playoff even if gets a court order. The Genius 13 would cluck and giggle at the notion of a judiciary superseding their authority.
Last year, Cincinnati was 9-0 in the regular season — and finished ranked eighth. The fourth playoff spot went to Notre Dame, which had beaten no one — its lone “impressive,” victory came over Clemson at home on a night when Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t play and star linebacker James Skalski and two other defensive starters were out. The Irish won in double overtime. When the teams met in December in the ACC championship game, Clemson was healthy. The final score was 34-10, Clemson.
And yet, the committee gave the fourth spot to Notre Dame, apparently very impressed by its wins over Duke, Syracuse and South Florida.
Cincinnati went on to play Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and led most of the day before losing, 24-21. This season it is 8-0, including that win over Notre Dame, and has not yet been in position to lose a game late.
The funny thing is, there was really no need for the committee to push the panic button and bury Cincinnati yet. The highly ranked teams from the Power Five conferences will have chances in the next five weeks to move up or down as they play fellow Power Five schools in games that, if possible, will be more hyped than the announcement of the weekly rankings. Has the countdown clock for Michigan State-Ohio State started yet? How about the presumed SEC title game between Georgia and Alabama?
The Bearcats, meantime, still have to play SMU and, in all likelihood Houston in December in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Each has one loss — SMU’s to Houston last Saturday. Each is very good — better, in all likelihood, than anyone in the ACC, with the possible exception of ninth-ranked Wake Forest. And yet, the committee chose to leave both out of the top 25 completely. Why would that be? The better to downgrade Cincinnati’s schedule should the Bearcats win out.
All you have to do is look at the makeup of the committee each year to know the Group of Five teams don’t stand a chance of being taken seriously. Ten of the 13 members either work at Power Five schools or have ties to Power Five schools. Rod West, an executive at Entergy Corporation, played at Notre Dame. He is undoubtedly Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick’s rep on the committee, because Swarbrick is present — either tangibly or metaphorically — in any important college football discussion. Notre Dame is, in essence, a conference unto itself.
When push comes to shove — which it rarely does — and a Group of Five team is involved, the Power Five will always have the votes it needs to keep the little guys down.
This year’s committee chairman is Gary Barta, Iowa’s athletic director. Like those who came before him, Barta has learned the art of non-speak. When he was asked about Cincinnati’s status, Barta smiled for the camera and said, “I would say the committee has great respect for Cincinnati.”
English translation: “You think there’s any way we’re letting them into the playoff? They could beat the Cincinnati Bengals and we’re not taking a spot away from a Power Five school — or taking a chance Cincinnati might actually win a semifinal and play in the national title game. ESPN would have an absolute fit. We do not risk upsetting the guys writing those massive checks.”
Barta did manage to toss in a few shots at Cincinnati’s schedule, without mentioning Oregon’s loss to Stanford or Michigan State’s overtime escape against 3-6 Nebraska or five-point win over Indiana — a team Cincinnati beat by two touchdowns.
So the usual Power Five teams will be in the playoff when December rolls around. Alabama might lose to Georgia and still get in — TV ratings rule, remember.
This is why expanding to a 12-team playoff is the right thing to do. Not because the committee members will be any more honest or any less corrupt, but because it will force them to give the little guys a shot, something the basketball selection committee is forced to do each March.
A 12-team playoff should start at home sites in early December with quarterfinals at bowl sites Jan. 1 and semifinals a week later. The national championship game would be played the week between the NFL conference championships and the Super Bowl. Don’t even think of whining about extending the season for the “student-athletes.” The top teams are already playing 15 games. This would add one game, maximum, for the top eight seeds.
The committee should be forced to give Group of Five teams at least one top eight seed and at least one other bid. There’s plenty of evidence that they can pull the occasional upset of the big boys — if given a chance.
Tuesday night though, made it official: None this year will be given that chance. The new bosses of the Genius 13 are the same as the old bosses. What a shame.