He reiterated Tuesday night what he has said all season: He wants to be back. He hopes to be back. He plans to be back. But he has felt that way before. After all, Baker came within outs of leading the Washington Nationals to their first National League Championship Series in 2017, assured all season he would return, only to get a call a week later telling him the Nationals had decided he wasn’t good enough. As he walked out of the Astros’ clubhouse Tuesday, he said he was “confident” this time was different. But he has been burned before.