“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” said Joe Bonaventure, the justice of the peace who oversaw Ruggs’s initial court appearance Wednesday.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson also told reporters Wednesday that he had never seen someone accused of such excessive speeding:
Bonaventure ordered Ruggs’s bail to be set at $150,000 and the highest level of electronic monitoring if he is released. Prosecutors had asked bail to be set at $1 million. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled last year that impaired drivers who cause a death no longer can be prosecuted for second-degree murder, but Ruggs could be charged with felony DUI death, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
According to police, Tintor was trapped in the driver’s seat of her car and died in the fiery crash, along with a dog. Police also found a loaded gun in the passenger-side floorboard of Ruggs’s car.
Ruggs appeared in court Wednesday wearing a neck brace. His girlfriend, whom police identified as 22-year-old Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, also was injured in the crash, according to 8 News Now.
The Raiders released Ruggs, the No. 12 pick of the 2020 NFL draft, late Tuesday.