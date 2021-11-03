It’s the kind of play that makes Day one of the area’s best defenders, a stabilizing force for a Severna Park team that has allowed just 10 goals in 15 games heading into Wednesday’s 4A East Region I final, where the Falcons (13-2) will host Old Mill.
Day will likely have a huge impact on the final score, even if she does not score at all. Listening to her talk about defense, you realize all the preparation that goes into plays such as the one she made against Garrison Forest to open the year with a win.
“I’m setting myself up on an angle and trying to force the ballcarrier towards the outside, cut off the angle of the shot,” Day said. “I’m also having what we call an active stick, so jabbing at the ball and getting my stick in there, try to keep the attack’s head down.”
Her steals begin with Day reading the attacker and keeping her stick active until the very last moment when she commits and takes away the ball. “I notice when their head drops,” Day said about her opponents, and then explained how she watches their sticks and pounces when she sees an opportunity.
Then, it’s a quick pass up to the midfielders that gets the ball out of harmful areas and into the attacking zone.
“She just has that field vision to see the open lanes and the ball power and elimination skills to get the ball where she wants it,” Severna Park Coach Shannon Garden said. “If the ball is on her stick, she can go anywhere.”
Garden moved Day from midfield to defender early in her sophomore year to take advantage of what many say is Day’s defining characteristic: her unflappability. “She doesn’t rattle,” Garden said. “She is the definition of ‘grace under pressure.’ ”
Day has lost teeth twice while playing field hockey. The first time, an opponent’s stick caught her in the mouth during a club match, scaring her. “My first reaction honestly was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to call Coach Shannon,’ ” Day said. Garden’s husband, Richard, is an oral surgeon.
Then, in another club game, a shoulder caught Day in the mouth. “The second time I was like … ‘Just put it on a plastic baggie,’ and moved on.”
That type of poise was also evident against Garrison Forest, when Day missed her first jab at the ball. Even though she’d played the whole game and was in danger of giving up the game-winner, the Lehigh University commit stayed composed and made the key steal and clear.
It’s a calm borne out of confidence and a confidence borne out of preparation, from having done everything she does on the field before. Day has practiced everything she did in that sequence — repeatedly — in her training.
To work on her footwork, she shuffled while holding her stick flat to the ground in her left hand. To improve her hand speed, she’d set up small cones with balls placed on top to jab at with her left hand.
From a young age, she’d practice her stick stills in the Day family room, sitting in front of the TV and moving the ball back and forth.
“She would watch videos or watch her coaches … and then she would come home and she would actually practice it until she got it,” Day’s mother, Sherri, said.
When many local fields shut down because of the pandemic, Day and her younger sister, Sydney, pitched an idea to their parents: Build a mini turf field in the backyard.
Her parents obliged, and soon after, the Days had a 25-by-16-foot turf field complete with a goal for the sisters to train in, a tree-lined sanctuary for the two to practice within.
Once, Sherri looked outside her kitchen window and saw Day shoveling snow off the turf as she prepared to play in frigid temperatures.
“I love the snow. … I was outside playing with my sister already,” Day said. “And I was like, ‘Hmm, I might as well play field hockey.’ ”
