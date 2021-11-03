The full staff, announced Wednesday:
- Manager: Dave Martinez
- Bench coach: Tim Bogar
- Hitting coach: Darnell Coles
- Assistant hitting coach: Pat Roessler
- Pitching coach: Jim Hickey
- Catching and strategy: Henry Blanco
- First base coach: Eric Young Jr.
- Third base coach: Gary DiSarcina
- Bullpen coach: Ricky Bones
Since the end of the 2019 season, staff shake-ups have been a winter ritual for Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo. And since the end of 2020, after the Nationals finished with their first losing record in eight years, staff turnover has been a recurring theme.
About 12 months ago, Martinez unveiled a staff in his image. Hickey, a longtime friend, replaced Paul Menhart as pitching coach. Randy Knorr, another longtime friend, was promoted from the minors to replace Chip Hale, who took a job with the Detroit Tigers and is now the head coach at the University of Arizona. But after a tough 2021, and with Washington diving headfirst into a rebuild with a roster of young players, more change was expected.
Knorr and Bobby Henley, two organizational lifers, were moved to player development roles. Young, 36, and DiSarcina, 53, slid in behind them. Once hitting coach Kevin Long departed for the Philadelphia Phillies, Martinez tapped Coles, another longtime friend, to take his place. Bones, 52, was a journeyman pitcher — playing for seven teams across 11 years — and had been the Mets bullpen coach since 2012. He also has some distant experience with Washington, having served as the pitching for the Potomac Nationals, a minor league affiliate, in 2005.
Adding Bones will free up Blanco to focus on the team’s budding catchers. Keibert Ruiz, 23, was the top prospect acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Max Scherzer-Trea Turner trade. Riley Adams, 25, arrived in the deal that sent Brad Hand to the Toronto Blue Jays. Down the stretch, they took most of the starts and are the team’s future behind the plate. Tres Barrera (27), Drew Millas (23) and Israel Pineda (21) could be in the mix, too. Blanco has a very important task.
Blanco and Bogar are Martinez’s most trusted coaches and friends. Toward the end of last season, when Bogar was recovering from back surgery, Blanco moved from the bullpen to dugout, filling in as bench coach. Sam Narron, a minor league pitching coach, was called up to help in the bullpen. During that stretch, Martinez praised Blanco’s ability to work through in-game strategy, and liked that he was near Ruiz and Adams between defensive half innings. It is no wonder, then, that Martinez wants him close by moving forward.
Looking at the staff as a whole, it is hard to ignore all the connections to the New York Mets. Bones, a Puerto Rico native, had been with the Mets for the past decade. DiSarcina spent the last three years as their third base coach (and was Mickey Callaway’s bench coach in 2018). Roessler, who joined the Nationals on Kevin Long’s recommendation, was previously a hitting coach and assistant hitting coach with the Mets. Young, Bogar and Blanco each made stops in New York as players.
Since the Mets are still searching for a president of baseball operations, they have yet to hire a manager to replace Luis Rojas. That made DiSarcina and Bones available, so Martinez and the Nationals pounced. Whether they are the right fit will be determined in the months and years to come. One internal criticism, though, is that Washington can be too quick to rearrange the deck chairs instead of seeking perspectives from the outside. In this case, they are inviting a healthy mix.