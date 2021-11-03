Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6½)
Pick: Chicago Bears +6½
Pittsburgh is on a hot streak of its own. After a frustrating 1-3 start, the Steelers won three straight to climb above .500, their most recent victory a gutty 15-10 win against the Cleveland Browns. Holding Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and the rest of Cleveland’s offense to just 10 points is laudable, but a peek behind the numbers shows Pittsburgh’s overall performance this season still leaves a lot to be desired.
For example, Pittsburgh is average 5.2 yards per play, the eighth-lowest mark in the NFL. That improves to just 5.5 yards per play over the past three games, still a below-average mark over that span. The Steelers are also in the bottom third of the league in down-conversion rate (68 percent, 28th) and second-to-last in the rate of plays that add points beyond what we would expect based on the down, distance and field position of each offensive play (37 percent). Only the Houston Texans are worse.
John Clayton: Which NFL teams with .500 or worse records can make the playoffs? Here are the top six.
The 3-5 Bears have had similar offensive issues. But it is hard to back a struggling offensive team like Pittsburgh — which is 0-3 as a favorite and is failing to cover the point spread by an average of almost five points a game — as a heavy favorite. Take the Bears and the points.
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons
Under 42½
Offense should be difficult to come by in this matchup.
With Jameis Winston under center, the Saints were scoring almost two points per game fewer than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play. That figures to get worse after he tore the ACL and sustained MCL damage in his left knee on Sunday, ending his season.
The Atlanta Falcons, meanwhile, will again be without star wideout Calvin Ridley, who said he was taking time to “focus on my mental well-being.” Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards with two touchdowns this season, both team highs for Atlanta.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 9 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 9-5.
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts (-10½)
Pick: Indianapolis Colts -10½
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-6)
Pick: Atlanta Falcons +6
Buffalo Bills (-14½) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +14½
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (-2½)
Pick: Cleveland Browns +2½
Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys (-9½)
Pick: Denver Broncos +9½
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (-6½)
Pick: Miami Dolphins -6½
Las Vegas Raiders (-3) at New York Giants
Pick: New York Giants +3
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens (-6)
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -6
New England Patriots (-3½) at Carolina Panthers
Pick: Carolina Panthers +3½
Los Angeles Chargers (-1½) at Philadelphia Eagles
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +1½
Arizona Cardinals (-2½) at San Francisco 49ers
Pick: San Francisco 49ers +2½
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams (-7½)
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -7½