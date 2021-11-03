The first match, to be shown on Fox Sports 2, will take place at Stadium Australia, which was built for the 2000 Summer Olympics and will host the 2023 World Cup championship game. Newcastle is not a World Cup venue. ESPN will carry the second match.
“This trip and these games will be fantastic tests and learning opportunities,” Coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “Getting to go to one of the countries hosting the next World Cup and having to deal with the travel and facing one of the best teams in the world is a great way to end the year.”
The United States is 27-1-4 against Australia, the one defeat coming in 2017 in Seattle, which was the last time the Americans lost at home.
At the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the teams played to a 0-0 draw in the group stage and the Americans prevailed in the bronze-medal match, 4-3.
These friendlies were in the planning stages for many months but could not be finalized until coronavirus pandemic protocols were approved. Upon arrival, the USSF said, the U.S. team will operate inside “a highly controlled environment that will limit the exposure to the broader community.”
Last month, Australia hosted Brazil twice, the first time since the pandemic began that visiting athletes had been allowed to compete in the country without undergoing a 14-day quarantine.
In the wake of the U.S. team’s post-Olympic domestic tour, Andonovski is expected to accelerate his plans to integrate younger and less-experienced players in preparation for World Cup qualifying next summer.
Forward Carli Lloyd, 39, completed her international career last week, and some other older players might be phased out in the coming months.
The Australia trip falls shortly after the National Women’s Soccer League final Nov. 20 in Louisville, allowing Andonovski to summon players from the two finalists as well as the other eight clubs and European teams.
The U.S. program also will conduct a domestic training camp in January.