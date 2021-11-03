The team could place Sweat on injured reserve for at least three weeks, but it likely won’t decide until after it returns from this week’s bye.
Washington hosts the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, then travels to Charlotte to face the Panthers before returning to FedEx Field for a meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.
Sweat’s absence will leave Washington’s defensive line without one of its bookends and extends the team’s injury list just when Coach Ron Rivera was hoping his roster would be regaining its health.
Injuries sapped Washington’s offense in the first half of the season, leaving it without its starting tight end, three of its top five receivers and, by the end of its loss in Denver, all but one starting offensive linemen.
On defense, the team placed two players, linebacker Jon Bostic and cornerback Darryl Roberts, on injured reserve and played a total of three games without backup defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and starting cornerback William Jackson III because of knee injuries.
Rivera expressed hope that a week’s rest would allow the team to bring back a number of key players, including TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) possibly Jackson, right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), and receivers Curtis Samuel (groin) and Dyami Brown (knee).
But Sweat’s injury is a blow to a defense that has struggled to repeat the success it had last year. Despite boasting four first-round picks up front, Washington generated pressure on only 4 percent of opponents’ drop backs during the first four games of the season, well below its pressure rate of 7.8 percent in 2020, according to TruMedia.
In recent weeks, however, the line has discovered more of a rhythm, with better communication and coordinated rushes among the tackles and ends, bringing the pressure rate up to 7.6 percent in Weeks 5-8.
“It’s just everybody as a front, as a defense, all 11 guys just being on the same page to have success,” Sweat said in early October.
His play on the edge was a significant reason for the line’s improvement.
“It starts with talent,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said ahead of the team’s loss to Denver. “It starts with talented players and try and put them in position to go forward more often and refine their skills as pass rushers. In each of those cases, that’s what’s occurred. You’re seeing Montez continuing to come on and I anticipate him to continue to grow as the year goes on and becoming a real force.”
Washington drafted Sweat 26th overall in 2019 and he has started every game since.
After a career year in 2020 in which he accounted for nine sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown and two forced fumbles, Sweat currently ranks second on the team this season in both sacks (four) and quarterback hits (12), behind defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (six sacks, 19 QB hits).
Second-year defensive end James Smith-Williams, who has often rotated in for Sweat on situational downs, will likely start with Sweat out. Washington also has Casey Toohill and rookie Shaka Toney as reserves, and could call up Bunmi Rotimi from the practice squad for reinforcement.