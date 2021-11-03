His absence will leave Washington’s defensive line without one of its top players.
The team could place Sweat on injured reserve for at least three weeks, but it likely won’t decide until after it returns from this week’s bye, according to another person close to the situation.
Washington returns in Week 10 to host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then travels to Charlotte to face the Panthers before returning to FedEx Field for a meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.
Injuries sapped Washington’s offense in the first half of the season, leaving it without its starting tight end, three of its top five receivers and, by the end of its loss in Denver, all but one starting offensive linemen.
Coach Ron Rivera expressed hope that the team would soon get TE Logan Thomas back from a stint on IR with a hamstring injury, and possibly have right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), right tackle Sam Cosmi, receivers Curtis Samuel (groin) and Dyami Brown (knee) available as well.
This story will be updated.