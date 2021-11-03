Instead, the Wizards (5-3) lost, 109-100, after sleepwalking through the first half against a Toronto team playing without its young jewel Scottie Barnes (right thumb sprain) and stalwart Pascal Siakam (left shoulder), allowing just about every other key player on the floor to get hot early. Starters Svi Mykhailiuk, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet walked into the locker room at halftime all having scored in double digits and having shot a combined 18 of 36 from the floor while Washington had a meager 13 points from Bradley Beal.
A livelier third quarter did nothing to erase the sins of the first two. Just about time the Wizards inched toward the lead, they gave up a quick three or floater on the other end, the exact opposite of the squad that was able to squeeze the absolute most out of even the sloppiest possessions just last week.
Washington’s bench added 44 points. Beal led with 25 points on 8 of 18 shooting including 2 of 5 from three-point range. Perhaps the lone silver lining was Beal getting to the free throw line a respectable seven times.
VanVleet had a season-high with 33 points and Aunoby added 21. The Wizards outrebounded Toronto (6-3) just barely, but 13 turnovers meant the Raptors took seven more field goals than their flat-footed hosts.
Late-game flubs
By the time the final four minutes rolled around, Washington had lost starter Kyle Kuzma to injury, hadn’t controlled the flow of the game all night yet authored an 11-2 run to make it a two-possession game at 103-97.
But with starters Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope playing alongside Montrezl Harrell and Deni Avdija, the Wizards turned the ball over, Beal tossed up a subpar three that clanged off the rim and then was stripped of the ball under the basket. During the stretch VanVleet charged downcourt for a fast break layup, giving the Raptors enough separation to hold on.
Early exit for Kuzma
Washington’s starting power forward left the game with 7:21 left in the third with a right forearm contusion after trying to stop Anunoby from driving to the rim. Kuzma was wincing with pain and holding his right arm just above his wrist as he walked off the floor.
He’s far from the first Wizard to miss time this year with a contusion — Beal missed the home opener with a hip contusion, Daniel Gafford missed a pair of games last week with a right quadriceps contusion and Neto missed a game with a left shoulder contusion.
Bertans “week-to-week” with ankle sprain
Unseld does not anticipate Davis Bertans playing for the rest of the week after the sharpshooter left Monday’s game in Atlanta near the end of the first quarter. The coach said there was less swelling than he anticipated seeing around Bertans’s ankle, but the forward had some discoloration.