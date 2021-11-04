Rockemperor spent most of the past two years off form, winning just two of 11 races over that span, but his latest win in the Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Belmont Park in October — his first race without blinkers since last May — gives reason for optimism. Chad Brown’s charge rallied from seventh, five lengths back, and won by two lengths at the same distance he will be asked to go on Saturday. More importantly, his speed over the last quarter-mile was a sparkling 57 feet per second, significantly higher than the elite benchmark of 55 feet per second found in most star turf horses.