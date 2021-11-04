It’s hard to look at Gamine’s resume and not figure her as the favorite. She’s won six Grade 1 and Grade 2 races, twice as many as the rest of the field, and her speed figures are among the best in this race. However, her trainer, Bob Baffert, has numerous doping-related infractions, and Gamine herself was disqualified from third to last in the Kentucky Oaks after testing positive for betamethasone, a man-made steroid that simulates cortisol, a natural hormone produced by the adrenal gland. She also tested positive for the painkiller lidocaine after a victory at Oaklawn Park a few months later.