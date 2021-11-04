Cobbs’s production so far this season — 10 catches for 115 yards — doesn’t capture the value others see in him. Coach Michael Locksley has called Cobbs “as much of a star player on this team as we have,” even though other offensive players have overshadowed his role. And sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett described Cobbs as “the brains” of the position group because of how much knowledge he has to share.
So this week, Locksley presented Cobbs with a challenge.
“Listen,” Locksley said, “we’re at that part of the climb where it becomes really treacherous.”
The Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) are one win from becoming bowl eligible, but they have a tough stretch of games ahead, starting Saturday with Penn State. Maryland lost two of its best receivers, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones, to season-ending injuries, so the offense needs others to account for that lost production. In Saturday’s win against Indiana, senior Carlos Carriere became the breakout star, and Marcus Fleming, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Nebraska, joined him in that ascension to a starting role. Cobbs had one catch against the Hoosiers, but more opportunities — ones that could swing Maryland’s season — are on the way.
“We need a guy like Brian Cobbs to kind of have a Carlos Carriere-type moment,” Locksley said. “We've tried to create depth at most of the positions in our program that when we do have these injuries that other guys have the ability to step up. We’ve seen that happen, and I'd love to see it happen for Brian Cobbs this week against Penn State.”
Locksley knows this matchup matters to Cobbs and his family. Cobbs’s father, Duffy, played for the Nittany Lions, and he was part of two national championship teams — in 1982, when he redshirted during his first year on campus, and in 1986, when he was a key contributor as a senior defensive back. Cobbs gradually learned about his dad’s college career by watching game replays and hearing stories from other alumni. Cobbs said his dad never flaunted his accomplishments, especially not to his three children, and his championship rings stayed in a box.
“I never really brought up much of it,” said Cobbs’s dad, who also played one season with the New England Patriots. “I just wanted them to become what they could be. I didn’t want them to think, ‘Hey, my goodness, you’ve got to follow in your father’s footsteps.’ No, I didn’t want any of that.”
Cobbs’s dad initially hoped to enjoy the athletic pursuits of his sons only as a fan, but he got pulled into coaching because of his background. He never assessed their skill sets specifically to see whether they might have the potential to play in college, even though both Michael (James Madison) and Brian ultimately reached that level.
When Cobbs visited Penn State during the recruiting process, his family walked through the football facility past trophies and toward a brick wall filled with names. Cobbs’s dad hadn’t realized this tribute to lettermen existed. Cobbs pointed to his father’s name on the wall and posed with his sister and dad for a photo.
Cobbs grew up in Alexandria as an Ohio State fan because he gravitated toward former Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor by way of the NCAA football video game. “I was in horror, obviously,” Cobbs’s dad said, adding that his wife bought Brian a Pryor jersey. Cobbs also liked Oregon because of the team’s uniforms, and the family always had Penn State games on the television. Cobbs pushed those allegiances aside as he waded through the recruiting process, but if Penn State had extended an offer, he would have had interest.
Before Cobbs’s senior year of high school, he performed well during a camp at Penn State. Some of the team’s current players asked him, “Oh, are you offered yet?” Cobbs had to respond, “Nah, not yet.”
Josh Gattis, the receivers coach at the time, pulled Cobbs aside while Head Coach James Franklin talked to the other players as a group. Cobbs thought surely this would be the moment that led to a scholarship offer. But Gattis instead explained how the staff liked Cobbs but needed to wait to see how the scholarship numbers shook out at his position. Cobbs assured him that Penn State would be high on his list of options, but he received a similar answer again.
With spots filling up at Maryland, Cobbs committed to the Terps soon after. He knew some of the other players in the recruiting class, including Demus. He thought the staff had a solid plan for his career, and he felt like the Terps wanted him. Cobbs has gone through three offensive coordinators since arriving in College Park, but this year’s team could play in the postseason for the first time in Cobbs’s tenure.
Cobbs has an unheralded role in the offense, with Demus as the star when healthy and then Jarrett stepping in as the new top target. Yet Cobbs discusses his job with a sense of self-assurance.
“I think my 18-year-old self probably would have struggled with that,” Cobbs said. “But I feel like now I understand my role. I know and trust that the opportunities are going to be there, and all in all, the most important thing to me is winning.”
Penn State tormented the Terps early in Cobbs’s career, handing Maryland a 38-3 defeat on a rainy day in State College during his freshman year and a 59-0 loss the following season. But in 2020, the Terps finally earned the marquee victory. Cobbs had two catches for 18 yards while Jarrett and Demus delivered standout performances, but the 35-19 win — just Maryland’s third against the Nittany Lions in school history — is what mattered.
“That was great,” said Cobbs, a captain for that game. “I felt like we finally did it. … Not even just beating them in a close game but actually having our way with them, that felt really good.”
Cobbs’s dad sat near the parents of former Terps Jake Funk and Chance Campbell, who also have dads who played for Penn State. Duffy talks about that game using the word “we” — not referring to his alma mater but instead his son’s program. Without question, Maryland will be his team this weekend. It’s an emotional experience because of what Penn State means to him. But this is different. Saturday is about his son who has grown into a respected senior, inching toward the end of his college career and still hoping for a breakout performance.
When playing, “you’re out there trying to be a piece of the puzzle to help your team win,” Cobbs’s dad said. “When you’re watching your kids, it’s a feeling of pride. It’s a real feeling of joy.”