Brian Cobbs has long occupied a Maryland wide receivers’ room filled with talent, so even as a senior, he likened his role to that of a sixth man in basketball. Cobbs doesn’t have the most flashy statistics, but he feels as though he can contribute at any spot because he understands the system so well. Cobbs wants to please others and help fill voids — to the extent that he took over at quarterback during his senior year of high school when his team had injuries at the position, and he was ready to play quarterback if needed a year ago when Maryland’s available options dwindled amid a coronavirus outbreak.