But after pushing the game to an extra period, the Capitals settled again for a single point — just as they had during the three previous occasions when the game went to the wide-open three-on-three setting. The decider came when Eetu Luostarinen’s crossing pass found only forward Tom Wilson’s stick, a deflection that slipped past goalie Vitek Vanecek to give the hosts a 5-4 win.
“It’s unfortunate the way the last one went in with Tom,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He was a guy that couldn’t get off the ice and he tried to take his man to the back post, he was in position and it goes off his stick and in the net — and that is where we are at with overtime right now, so we will just keep battling.”
The Capitals fell to 5-1-4. The Panthers, who had the puck for just about the entire 1:55 of the extra period, improved to 9-0-1 in their fourth game under interim coach Andrew Brunette. The former Capitals player took over after the resignation of Joel Quenneville last week in the wake of the investigation of former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich.
Washington salvaged a point after facing a 4-1 deficit late in the second period, launching a furious push behind — who else? — Ovechkin.
The captain’s 10th goal of the season with 1:49 remaining in the second cut the Capitals’ deficit to 4-2 and put Ovechkin (740) one behind Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
Barely 90 seconds later, Ovechkin started a sequence that ended with Wilson’s first goal of the season, a deflection of John Carlson’s shot that sent the Capitals flying into the second intermission.
“We knew right away when we scored that third goal that we would come back or we would win the game,” Ovechkin said. “We had a lot of chances in the third, but it is over and nothing you can do right now.”
The Capitals maintained momentum to start the third period, finally getting the equalizer when rookie Connor McMichael scored his first goal with 13:04 left to knot the score at 4. Ovechkin had the primary assist on the play.
The game, a hectic affair that saw four goaltenders log minutes between the two teams, stayed there until the extra session, which produced a result that has started to become familiar for the Capitals.
Washington plays its next two games at home — Saturday vs. Philadelphia and Monday vs. Buffalo — before a trip with back-to-back games against Detroit and Columbus.
Here’s what to know about the Capitals’ loss to the Panthers:
Goalie drama
In a surprising twist at the start of the game, Vanecek played the first 1:45 with Ilya Samsonov absent from the bench. Samsonov was slated to get the start but didn’t appear in the tunnel until about 1:40 into the game. He then replaced Vanecek in net.
Laviolette was coy after the game when describing Samsonov’s absence to start the contest.
“We are probably just better off saying that he had an issue,” Laviolette said. “He needed a minute.”
After allowing his third goal of the night — a right point shot from Brandon Montour at 7:16 of the second — Samsonov headed to the bench. Vanecek reentered, and the Czech goaltender played the rest of the way.
“That was me, just making a call and not liking the way the game went,” Laviolette said of the switch. “There were just things I thought we could have done better, things that he could have done better.”
Samsonov allowed three goals on 18 shots. He was making his first start since a 16-save shutout against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.
Vanecek finished with 13 saves on 15 shots. Vanecek played Monday night against Tampa Bay, when he made 23 saves on 26 shots in the team’s 3-2 loss.
An early hole
Washington was down 2-0 entering the second period before the goal-filled 20 minutes turned things around. Florida’s first goal came from Aleksander Barkov only 3:07 in. The Panthers then doubled their lead with Aaron Ekblad’s goal at 11:04.
Daniel Sprong got the Capitals on the board 43 seconds into the second period with a slick breakaway goal against rookie Spencer Knight to cut the deficit to 2-1. Knight had replaced Sergei Bobrovsky to start the period after Bobrovsky suffered an upper-body injury.
Florida then answered Sprong’s goal with two of its own — the blast from Montour that ended Samsonov’s night in net and a power-play rebound goal from Barkov.
Mantha exits
Anthony Mantha did not finish the game after a hard collision with Carlson during a power play in the second period. Mantha finished his shift after the collision but did not play the final 13:34 of the period. He was not on the bench to start the third period, and the team announced he had an upper-body injury and would not return.
Washington is already missing Nicklas Backstrom, who is on long-term injured reserve with a left hip injury, and T.J. Oshie, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Backstrom is eligible to play Saturday against Philadelphia, but he has not resumed practicing with the team and is still considered week-to-week.
Dowd returns
Nic Dowd was back in the lineup after missing three of the past four games with a lower-body injury. Dowd returned to centering his longtime linemates, Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway.
The Capitals had to clear a roster spot to activate Dowd, so they sent rookie Aliaksei Protas back to their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.
Protas played 3:53 in his NHL debut Monday against the Lightning.