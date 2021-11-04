He is expected to be in uniform again Saturday for a Premier League game against Burnley before reporting to U.S. camp in Ohio. Pulisic, 23, has not played more than a half since a Sept. 8 qualifier in Honduras, where he injured his left ankle.
Initially, Chelsea said he would miss about 10 days, but rehabilitation and setbacks lengthened his absence.
Dest, an FC Barcelona starter, was a late scratch from a Champions League match Tuesday, and the Spanish club announced Thursday that he has “lower back pain [and] and his recovery will dictate his return.” The U.S. Soccer Federation called it a “minor injury.”
Dest, a right back with innate attacking skills, scored a marvelous equalizer during a 2-1 comeback victory over Costa Rica last month in Columbus, Ohio.
Berhalter is expected to address Pulisic and Dest’s situation in a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Yet to hit a consistent stride in the 14-game qualifying campaign, the second-place U.S. team will welcome Pulisic’s return, even in a limited capacity. Without him last month, the Americans were in top form against visiting Jamaica but were toothless in a defeat in Panama and labored to overcome Costa Rica.
The upcoming matches offer an opportunity to create separation in the eight-team regional competition for three automatic berths in the World Cup in Qatar. A fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
Mexico (14 points), the United States (11) and Canada (10) are the front-runners, but Panama (eight) and Costa Rica (six) are within striking distance and Jamaica (five) and El Salvador (five) are looking to make a move. Honduras (three) is last.
“When it comes to USA-Mexico, I’m excited for our players because it isn’t just a game — it’s an event,” Berhalter said in a statement. “This is the best of World Cup qualifying, and our group is ready for the challenge.”
Twenty players carry over from the October qualifying window.
Aside from Dest, forwards Gio Reyna (hamstring) and Gyasi Zardes (knee) are unavailable. Reyna, an 18-year-old rising star with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, has been sidelined since getting hurt in the qualifying opener Sept. 2 in El Salvador.
The most notable absence among healthy players was center back John Brooks, who is playing regularly for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. He did not play well in the September qualifiers and withdrew from the October matches because of back issues.
For the first time, Berhalter called in Joe Scally, an 18-year-old right back who this fall has surged into the starting lineup for Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Reggie Cannon and DeAndre Yedlin will also help compensate for Dest’s absence.
To pad the forward depth, Berhalter invited FC Dallas’s Jesús Ferreira, who last appeared for the national team in January, when he posted two goals and three assists in a 7-0 friendly victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Orlando. He has eight goals and eight assists in MLS.
Ferreira, 20, was chosen over Orlando’s Daryl Dike, Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and Young Boys’ Jordan Pefok.
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille).
