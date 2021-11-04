He is expected to be in uniform again Saturday for a Premier League game against Burnley before reporting to U.S. camp in Ohio. Pulisic, 23, has not played more than a half since a Sept. 8 qualifier in Honduras, where he injured his left ankle.
“It’s about progressing him in a safe way,” Berhalter said. “We know he is valuable to the team. We know we would want him on the field, but we are also not willing to risk anything. It’s about how he feels and, depending on that, will dictate what role he plays in these two games.”
Berhalter was in a similar situation for the start of qualifying in September, when Pulisic reported to camp after recovering from the coronavirus. He ended up skipping the trip to El Salvador but starting against Canada and Honduras.
Yet to hit a consistent stride in the 14-game qualifying campaign, the second-place U.S. team will welcome Pulisic’s return, even in a limited capacity. Without him last month, the Americans were in top form against visiting Jamaica but toothless in a defeat at Panama and labored to overcome Costa Rica.
The upcoming matches offer an opportunity to create separation in the eight-team regional competition for three automatic berths in the World Cup in Qatar. A fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
Mexico (14 points), the United States (11) and Canada (10) are the front-runners, but Panama (eight) and Costa Rica (six) are within striking distance, and Jamaica (five) and El Salvador (five) are looking to make a move. Honduras (three) is last.
Twenty players carry over from the October qualifying window for Berhalter. The most notable absence is Dest, a Barcelona starter who was a late scratch from a Champions League match Tuesday. The Spanish club announced Thursday that he has “lower back pain [and] his recovery will dictate his return.” The U.S. Soccer Federation called it a “minor injury.”
Dest, a right back with innate attacking skills, scored a marvelous equalizer during a 2-1 comeback victory over Costa Rica last month in Columbus, Ohio.
Berhalter said Dest was on his roster until 7:30 a.m. Central time Thursday, but then he was forced to alter his plans.
“That’s how fluid it is,” Berhalter said. “I would even expect the roster to change between now and when guys are in camp [beginning Monday]. That’s just international soccer, and that’s how it goes.”
To help compensate for Dest’s absence, Berhalter called in Joe Scally, an 18-year-old right back who this fall has surged into the starting lineup for Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga. Reggie Cannon and DeAndre Yedlin are the experienced lineup options.
Aside from Dest, forwards Gio Reyna (hamstring) and Gyasi Zardes (knee) are unavailable. Reyna, an 18-year-old rising star with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, has been sidelined since getting hurt in the qualifying opener Sept. 2 in El Salvador.
The most notable absence among healthy players was center back John Brooks, who is playing regularly for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. However, he did not perform well in the September qualifiers and withdrew from the October matches because of back issues.
“He is working his way back into form,” Berhalter said. “I don’t assume this is going to be his last time in the national team. I’m sure he’ll be back.”
To pad the striker depth, Berhalter invited FC Dallas’s Jesús Ferreira, who last appeared for the national team in January, when he posted two goals and three assists in a 7-0 friendly victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Orlando. He has eight goals and eight assists in MLS.
Ferreira, 20, was chosen over Orlando’s Daryl Dike, Norwich City’s Josh Sargent and Young Boys’ Jordan Pefok.
Although Ferreira is playing an attacking midfield role for Dallas, Berhalter said, “Jesús has the type of game intelligence that makes him able to adapt to the position very easily.”
Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old Dallas forward who ascended to the top of the U.S. depth chart in September, is expected to start one, if not both, of the upcoming qualifiers.
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Sebastian Lletget (L.A. Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille).
