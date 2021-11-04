This column will give out three picks per week: a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which basically can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar, or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
The favorite
North Carolina -2.5 vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, Saturday at noon, ABC
Like last week with Iowa-Wisconsin, this is a case of the oddsmakers daring you to take the highly ranked road underdog against the unranked home favorite, and like last week, you should stick with the latter and roll with the Tar Heels to cover.
In Wake Forest’s past two road games, the Demon Deacons allowed 56 points to an Army team whose offense ranks 77th in SP+ (an efficiency metric) and 37 points at Syracuse, which ranks 65th in terms of SP+ offense. The Black Knights’ offense had managed only 23, 16 and 14 points in the three games entering their contest with Wake Forest (two of them against Mid-American Conference teams with bad defenses). Syracuse had put up only seven, 24 and 30 in its three Football Bowl Subdivision games before playing the Demon Deacons.
North Carolina’s offense ranks fourth in SP+ and is averaging 45.2 points per game at home this season (vs. just 22 points per game on the road).
So not only did Wake Forest allow a bevy of points to two not-particularly-efficient offenses, but Army and Syracuse aren’t all that balanced with the ball, either: The Black Knights run the ball a national-high 89 percent of the time, while the Orange have handed it off on 61.6 percent of their snaps (14th nationally). The Demon Deacons probably knew much of what was coming, in other words, and struggled to stop it. The Tar Heels are much more balanced, running on 53.3 percent of their plays and passing on 46.7. That should keep Wake Forest’s defense guessing, enough that North Carolina is the pick in an expected scoreboard-scorcher (the over-under total is 75.5, the highest on the board this week).
The underdog
Tennessee +2 at No. 18 Kentucky, Saturday at 7 p.m., ESPN2
The Wildcats enter having lost two straight. The first loss was to top-ranked Georgia, and there’s no shame in that. But Kentucky laid an egg this past weekend at Mississippi State, committing four turnovers and allowing Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers to complete 36 of 39 passes — an SEC record for completion percentage (92.3) — for 344 yards in a 31-17 loss.
The big question for the Wildcats is whether their stagnant offense can keep up with a Vols offense that is averaging 37.4 points per game. Kentucky has scored only 30 combined points in its past two games, and 14 of those points came in the fourth quarter when the games already were well out of reach. And let’s take a look at the FBS opponents Kentucky has been able to score against this season: 45 points against Louisiana Monroe (121st in SP+ defense), 35 against Missouri (96th) and 42 against LSU (73rd). Against the good defenses on the schedule (Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State), the Wildcats averaged barely 17 points per game.
Tennessee’s defense stands 29th in terms of SP+. That’s good enough to recommend the Vols on Saturday.
The wild card
Army-Air Force over 37, Saturday at 11:30 a.m., CBS
If you’ve paid attention to college football gambling anytime over the past, oh, two decades, you are aware that games between run-heavy service academies tend to stay under the total. Indeed, since 2005 the under in such games has gone 39-9-1, and that includes an Air Force-Navy game on Sept. 11 that stayed two touchdowns under the total of 40.
Air Force and Army rank first and second in the nation, respectively, in rushing yards per game this season, and both rank in the top 13 in rushing yards allowed per game. They rank first (Black Knights) and third (Falcons) in time of possession. So why, you may ask, am I suggesting a wager on the over here when both offenses are experts at chewing up clock with long, run-intensive drives?
The answer lies in both teams’ defenses. Air Force allows 0.104 expected points added per rush, which ranks 91st in the country, while Army’s defense ranks 72nd at 0.062. In terms of rushing defense explosiveness — a measure of big running plays allowed — Air Force and Army both rank among the bottom five in the country.
Want some non-Fancy Stats? Opponents are converting 40.19 percent of their third-down conversions against the Falcons (78th nationally) and 40.85 percent against the Black Knights (85th). Opponents also have scored on 93.75 percent of their trips inside Army’s 20-yard line (121st in the country), with 81.25 percent of those red zone trips resulting in touchdowns (only Kansas and Missouri are worse).
Bookmakers know you know about low totals in service academy games and set the number accordingly. This one is too low. Take the over.