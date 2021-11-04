So not only did Wake Forest allow a bevy of points to two not-particularly-efficient offenses, but Army and Syracuse aren’t all that balanced with the ball, either: The Black Knights run the ball a national-high 89 percent of the time, while the Orange have handed it off on 61.6 percent of their snaps (14th nationally). The Demon Deacons probably knew much of what was coming, in other words, and struggled to stop it. The Tar Heels are much more balanced, running on 53.3 percent of their plays and passing on 46.7. That should keep Wake Forest’s defense guessing, enough that North Carolina is the pick in an expected scoreboard-scorcher (the over-under total is 75.5, the highest on the board this week).