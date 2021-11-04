Brian Schneider — Since covering him as a beat writer on the early Nats teams, I have thought Schneider would be a good fit for this role. As a catcher — 2005-07 in Washington, 13 years in the big leagues — he knows both hitting and pitching. He played for the Phillies and Mets and coached from 2015-19 with the Marlins and 2020-21 with the Mets, so he knows the division. His ties with the organization are deep, and he caught two of the more memorable (if only ceremonial) pitches thrown here — the first from President George W. Bush to bring baseball back to D.C. in 2005, the second from Chad Cordero to open Game 3 of the World Series in 2019.